CONCORD – A ranking, Republican state senator called a GOP female colleague a vulgar expletive after the latter senator paused a hearing to speak with the doctor of her hospitalized daughter.
State Sen. John Reagan, R-Deerfield, apologized at the close of the hearing to Sen. Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry who was chairing a hearing of the Senate Executive Departments and Administration Committee when the outburst occurred.
Carson was presiding during a lengthy hearing on an omnibus bill (SB 133) that would make 14 different changes to state laws governing occupational licenses; Reagan had sponsored three of those provisions and Carson was the lead sponsor of the package.
The incident occurred when Carson told her committee members that she needed a break.
I’m sorry, my daughter is currently hospitalized and her doctor is on the phone,” Carson said. I am going to put the committee in recess for 10 minutes.”
Reagan, who was not muted on Zoom, was heard as responding, “Nobody else can do anything, right? Expletive deleted.”
A five-term Republican, Reagan serves as vice chair to Carson of the committee hearing the bill Wednesday.
The remark appeared to be that Reagan was upset that he was not given the gavel to continue the hearing while Carson took the call.
At the close of the hearing, Reagan said, “Apologies for my recorded outburst previously."
Senator accepted apology
Carson said she accepted the apology.
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, called the remark “inappropriate and disappointing.”
“Sen. Reagan’s remarks in this morning’s Executive Departments and Administration committee hearing were inappropriate and disappointing,” Morse said in a statement.
“I expect that all senators will be respectful to their colleagues and the public while carrying out Senate business. I have asked Sen. Reagan to apologize to Sen. Carson for his comments and he has done that.”
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester used stronger language in her reaction.
“Senator Reagan’s derogatory comments directed toward Senator Carson today were cruel and entirely unacceptable. Such abusive language has no place in the Legislature,” Soucy said.
“The New Hampshire Senate is an august body, and all members should be held to the highest standards of respect and decorum. We extend our best wishes to Senator Carson for a swift recovery for her family member.”
Reagan is chairman of the Senate Capital Budget Committee and also vice chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.
Carson is serving in her eight term, also chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a retired sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves.