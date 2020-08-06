CONCORD – A 36-year-old single mother from Kingston received the second pardon of Gov. Chris Sununu’s tenure this week.
Amy Johnson said substance abuse and a bad relationship she was in 16 years ago resulted in her committing four felonies and spending a year in jail.
“At the time of my offenses I was young, naive and influenced by my abusive boyfriend,” Johnson wrote in her petition to the council. “He manipulated and emotionally abused me. He was able to influence me to commit the offenses that I did not realize were crimes. I was using opiates at the time, which contributed to my poor decisions.”
She said a pardon would help her obtain daytime work with health care benefits for her two young children.
The Executive Council without debate on Wednesday unanimously approved the pardon for Johnson and Sununu endorsed it.
During a public hearing in Concord last week, Kingston Police Chief Donald Briggs Jr. said he had known Johnson since she was 6 years old and she had been a model citizen since her release from jail.
The Rockingham County Attorney’s office prosecuting the case took no position on the pardon request. Johnson had earlier requested an annulment but a Superior Court judge said a pardon was her only remedy.
According to the request, a SWAT team had raided an apartment Johnson shared with her then-boyfriend, William Maurier.
After Maurier’s arrest, Johnson found his gun in the apartment and dumped it into a Haverhill, Mass., pond.
She pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension, accomplice to witness tampering, conspiracy to witness tampering and falsifying physical evidence.
The only other pardon Sununu approved came at the close of his first term in December 2018 and that one did not have bipartisan support.
The council voted, 3-2, to pardon former Newmarket Republican Town Committee Chairman Joe Barton who was convicted of resisting arrest during an incident at the general election polls in 2014.
Barton had an altercation with an investigator working for the Attorney General’s office.
Barton charged his arrest and prosecution had been politically motivated as then-AG Joseph Foster and Gov. Maggie Hassan were Democrats.
The council pardoned Barton on a 3-2 vote with both Democrats opposed to the bid.