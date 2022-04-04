CONCORD — A weekend after his comedy routine in Washington, went viral, Gov. Chris Sununu said the national media and his critics need to “lighten up” and not take seriously his lines about former President Donald Trump.
During several media appearances Monday, Sununu said he was only kidding when he described Trump as “f---ing crazy.”
New Hampshire's three-term Republican governor was one of two speakers at the 137th annual dinner of the Gridiron Club, the oldest social club of Washington journalists.
“You laugh not at each other as much as with each other, and that’s what makes it bipartisan and comedic. Lighten up,” Sununu said Monday on the "Good Morning New Hampshire" radio talk show with Jack Heath.
Sununu said he is sure Trump took the remarks in jest, since Trump has been both speaker and target at past Gridiron Club events.
“The whole point of the event is a four-hour comedy show,” Sununu said. “It’s funny, it’s just a joke and anyone taking this seriously is not understanding the whole point…it was all in good fun.”
During an interview with Chris Ryan’s "New Hampshire Today" program, Sununu said people in politics need to have a little humility, and that’s what is healthy about comedic nights.
“Look, if you think that I’m trying to make some sort of serious political statement at a roast, you don’t understand politics,” Sununu said.
“That makes no sense at all. It really doesn’t. We’re just, we’re down there to have fun. The goal is — they’re very clear, they say, ‘Look, you got to be pretty self-deprecating on yourself and Republicans. You can go after Democrats and the press, of course,’” he said.
No tape of monologue
The Gridiron Club is a closed-door event at which recording is prohibited.
But several of the journalists in attendance took detailed notes because they quoted his monologue verbatim.
“You know, he’s probably going to be the next president,” Sununu said, according to Politico. “Nah, I’m just kidding! He’s f---ing crazy.”
Multiple news outlets reported the ballroom erupted with laughter at the comment, with Sununu following up by saying, “Are you kidding? Come on. You guys are buying that? I love it. He just stresses me out so much! ... I’m going to deny I ever said it.”
Politico reported Sununu went on to say, “The press often will ask me if I think Donald Trump is crazy. And I’ll say it this way: I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out.”
Sununu said he didn’t regret using the curse word because it was a private event.
“C’mon, I used the word as shock value in a comedic way. It was part of the joke, we move on,” Sununu said.
A spokesperson for Trump's campaign said Sununu's comments were unfortunate.
The governor has gotten more national media attention since last November when he announced his decision not to try to unseat Democrat Maggie Hassan in the U.S. Senate.
Sununu is seeking a fourth two-year term as governor this fall, but he hasn’t ruled out a future run for national office, including president.
As for the positive reviews of his comedic performance, Sununu said they aren’t going to his head.
“Being the funniest guy in Washington, D.C., is like being the best surfer in Kansas,” Sununu said. “It’s all about how low the bar is set.”