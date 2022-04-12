CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu urged the New Hampshire Senate Tuesday to carve out an exception to the ban on abortions after 24 weeks for fetal anomalies found to be “incompatible with life.”
“This common sense piece of legislation makes necessary improvements to a recently-passed provision contained in the state budget,” Sununu wrote the Senate Judiciary Committee, which held a hearing Tuesday on this House-passed bill (HB 1609).
“Like most Granite Staters, I do not live in extremes on either side of the issue that is being considered today.”
Lisa Akey of Brookline is an expectant mother with one viable twin and the other not able to survive, according to her doctor.
Akey’s tragic story played a major role in convincing enough House Republicans last month to drop their opposition and pass this change to the abortion ban.
Akey emailed the committee from her Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center bed, where she’s awaiting the delivery, by Cesarean section, of her two daughters at the end of this month.
For the first time, she revealed names she and her husband have chosen, Lily June, the healthy fetus and Iris Hope, the fetus with the fatal condition.
“Lily June will go to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. The nurses will wrap Iris Hope in a blanket to keep her comfortable,” Akey wrote.
“My husband and I will get to hold her as long as we want, tell her how much we love her, and how proud we are of her for bravely taking care of her sister all these months; and then we’ll have to say goodbye.”
Rep. Matthew Simon, R-Littleton, said many of these mothers with tragic pregnancies still want to carry their child to term.
And Simon said the diagnosis of medical providers in these cases at times is wrong.
“What is the purpose of taking the added step of killing the child before extracting it?” Simon said.
“Why not just induce labor early, have the birth of the child, and if this is one of those cases where the diagnosis was incorrect, you have a healthy child to take home with you.”
Robert Dunn, director of public policy for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester, opposed the bill on behalf of Bishop Peter Libasci.
“This would be the first time New Hampshire would designate a particular category of children to be liable for abortion, and that’s a door we don’t think the state should open,” Dunn said.
In 2005, Michelle Foisy was 22 weeks pregnant when she had a medical abortion performed after learning her unborn baby, Kayla, was missing one heart chamber and had little brain tissue.
“This abortion ban simply doesn’t fit; not every pregnancy is as black and white as the law,” said a sobbing Foisy, who urged the Senate pass this bill.
Ultrasound change also in bill
The abortion ban that took effect last Jan. 1 also requires an ultrasound be done before any abortion to confirm the fetus is not 24 weeks old.
This House-passed bill would apply that ultrasound requirement only to those later-term abortions in which the doctor had reason to believe the fetus could be 24 weeks or older.
Anti-abortion leaders and groups support this change and maintain it was always the intent of this law for ultrasounds to be limited to these cases.
In March, the House sent to the Senate a separate bill (HB 1673) that contained the same ultrasound mandate language.
Sununu has also supported exceptions to the ban for rape and incest, but attempts to make those changes have failed in both the House and the Senate.
He said more than 40 states in the country ban late-term abortions but most have exceptions.
“We must ensure that access to these medical services remain safe and accessible in the Granite State during what is a rare but extremely difficult and stressful time for a woman and her family,” Sununu said.
The ban also includes criminal penalties against providers who perform abortions after 24 weeks, subjecting them to jail terms of up to seven years and fines of up to $100,000.
Danielle Albushies, an OB-GYN in Bedford, said with the current abortion ban, she can’t recommend inducing labor early in these fetal anomaly cases.
“A woman should not be forced to continue with a pregnancy that is fatal,” Albushies said. “It is really hard to ask a woman to carry that fetus emotionally and physically.”