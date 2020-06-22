CONCORD -- A plan to spend $16 million to prepare the former Laconia State School property for development would be an "irresponsible" addition to the next two-year public works budget for state government, according to Gov. Chris Sununu.
Legislators and past governors have struggled for nearly two decades to come up with a plan to sell the 235-acre lakefront parcel to a private developer.
The state has marketed the property for bid, only to have no offers.
The complex was used until the early 1970s as a residence for the developmentally disabled until the Legislature changed the law and ordered residents to be housed in their local communities.
For more than a decade in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the compound was used as a minimum-security prison to deal with prison overcrowding.
Meanwhile, the state Senate last week approved a bill to create a seven-member board that would run a new Lakes Region Development Authority.
This new authority would replace the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission, which the Legislature formed in 2017 to find uses for the property that would create jobs and generate tax revenue.
The bill would permit the authority to award grants totaling $1 million and float state-backed bonds of up to $5 million to make capital improvements on the property.
Plan for water, sewer line improvements
George Bald, chairman of the commission, presented the capital budget request Monday that would consist of building water line extensions with a tower atop a hill of the property, along with an overhaul of the sewer system.
“These steps would put the property in the proper form to be marketed for redevelopment,” Bald said.
But Sununu said the spending request is excessive.
“I have massive problems with this project,” said Sununu, who opened the hearings on the capital budget requests. “It was never intended to spend tens of millions of dollars to find a developer. What I am seeing here all of a sudden is $16 million in general funds to build water towers and a sewer system. This was never discussed to come in at this kind of level.”
Bald said this request was only for discussion purposes.
“It may turn out that the best thing to do is to find a developer to do the whole thing,” Bald said.
Sununu said he would not support the state making a large investment in the panel as the state did in the mid-1990s when it redeveloped the property around the closed-Pease Air Force Base in Newington.
“We are not going down a rabbit hole, and I think it is really irresponsible to have this kind of request,” Sununu said, adding that a private developer would do “10 times a better job” of redeveloping the property.