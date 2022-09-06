CONCORD — A House-Senate budget oversight committee gave final approval Tuesday to the ground rules for the $100 million fund established to pay damages to residents of the Youth Development Center subjected to sexual or physical abuse.
Attorney General John Formella adjusted an earlier proposal that had faced heavy criticism from the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee last month.
The fiscal group approved revisions to the proposal along partisan lines, 7-3, with all Republicans in support of the plan and Democrats against it.
Formella said he expects to announce soon who will become the administrator of the fund, which will settle any disputes between the AG’s office and lawyers for the victims.
He said since last month he has spoken to some lawyers representing victims who he said they support the changes.
“I think the general feedback from the claimants’ counsel is this is not perfect, but they feel it will be workable for many of their clients,” Formella said.
One of the key changes was to alter the “multiplier” effect that makes victims eligible for more damages depending on the number of incidents.
Formella said this should more quickly make victims eligible for the maximum amount of relief.
“Those who may have suffered more incidents of abuse should get more financial support,” Formella said.
The changes also make clear that current residents of the replacement Sununu Youth Services Center could be eligible to be compensated for abuse.
Law sets caps
The state law that Gov. Chris Sununu signed last spring caps damages for any individual at $1.5 million for sexual abuse and $150,000 for physical abuse.
Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham and the retired chief justice of the Supreme Court, praised Formella for working with some lawyers of victims on these changes.
“I’m delighted to be supporting this final product,” Lynn said.
The three Democrats who opposed the plan said in a joint statement it didn’t go far enough.
“This process is simply too important to get wrong. At-risk children have suffered abuse while in this state’s care. While we cannot correct the wrongs these children have endured, we can and must prioritize these child victims and their lived experiences over attempts to mitigate the state’s financial responsibility,” said Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester, Sen. Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua and Rep. Mary Jane Wallner of Concord.
“We simply cannot accept a proposal that continues to prioritize the state’s financial and legal interests over providing these victims with some small measure of justice.”
David Vicinanzo, with Nixon & Peabody of Manchester, and Rus Rilee said they represent more than 800 victims or 98% of those who have come forward with complaints.
Vicinanzo, who said his team hasn’t spoken with the AG since March, condemned the final proposal.
“We are seriously disappointed in the state. We were hoping for moral leadership from the OAG (Office of Attorney General), but instead we see disingenuous gamesmanship, not engagement or negotiation,” Vicinanzo said. “Who has ever heard of a settlement process that wasn’t negotiated with the harmed victims? It’s never happened, probably because people know it will never work and that it is not fair or honest.
“The state abused these folks as kids,” he said. “Now it’s abusing them again by playing political spin games, pretending this is a victim-friendly process while ignoring and disrespecting the actual child victims.”
Formella said the state will spend up to $4 million from the fund in the first two years to pay the salary of the administrator and support staff along with the AG’s contract with outside counsel assisting with the state’s oversight role.
The YDC has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019. The victims have brought allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.
Ten former workers at the YDC and one from a pre-trial facility in Concord were charged with sexual assault or acting as accomplices in attacks on more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.
While the cases go back as far as 1963, most of them took place during the 1990s.