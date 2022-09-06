Ground rules for YDC victims fund clears hurdle
The Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted along party lines Tuesday, 7-3, in support of proposed ground rules for a $100 million fund that will compensate victims of sexual and physical abuse at the Youth Development Center and replacement Sununu Youth Services Center (pictured).

CONCORD — A House-Senate budget oversight committee gave final approval Tuesday to the ground rules for the $100 million fund established to pay damages to residents of the Youth Development Center subjected to sexual or physical abuse.

Attorney General John Formella adjusted an earlier proposal that had faced heavy criticism from the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee last month.