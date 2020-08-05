President Donald Trump has authorized an extension of the activation of the National Guard, including for the New Hampshire National Guard, though Dec. 31.
But according to a statement from the state’s congressional delegation — Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas — the federal government will only reimburse 75% of the cost of the National Guard’s activation in New Hampshire — and every other state except Florida and Texas — after Aug. 21.
In New Hampshire, the National Guard has been activated since March to help man the unemployment hotline and conduct contact tracing for the state Department of Health and Human Services, among other services.
In the statement, the delegation called for full federal funding of the activation for all states.
“Considering the enormous financial strain that the State is under as a result of COVID-19, full federal support for the Guard’s deployment remains vital,” the delegation wrote in a statement. “President Trump should provide an explanation for why some states will continue to be fully supported with federal resources while states like New Hampshire will not.”