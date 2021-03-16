CONCORD – Gun rights supporters urged a state Senate panel Tuesday to short-circuit any attempts by the Biden administration to adopt executive orders, laws or regulation to limit Second Amendment freedoms.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro said Biden, in his presidential campaign, vowed to lead a campaign for gun control.
“There’s been a lot of discussion about executive orders regarding Second Amendment rights that all Americans have to keep and bear arms,” Bradley told the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
“This bill (SB 154) makes it clear that there could be no power of the state of New Hampshire to enforce any such executive order issued after Jan. 20, 2021.”
Senate Ways and Means Chairman Bob Giuda, R-Warren, offered an amendment to expand the bill to include any actions taken by Congress or federal agencies about the topic.
Last month, the U.S. House approved legislation to expand the use of background checks to purchase a firearm.
On the third anniversary of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting, Biden called on Congress to “enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets.”
House and Senate GOP leaders have pursued pro-gun owner measures since their party took control of the New Hampshire Legislature in last November's elections.
Over the previous two years, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a half-dozen gun-control bills that the Legislature under Democratic control had passed on to him.
Dena Romero, a Hanover resident, said this bill ignores that gun violence in the country is a public health crisis.
“If we continue to give more and more territory to firearm owners, New Hampshire is going to be a wild, wild west state of vigilante justice,” Romero said. “It is time for gun owners to accept reasonable limits on gun ownership to protect the public.”
Critics pan background check enforcement
But Jay Simkin, a federally licensed firearms dealer in Nashua, charged that background checks were a “consumer fraud.”
He cited a Government Accountability Office study that confirmed there were only 12 federal prosecutions among 112,000 in 13 states whose applications for guns were turned down.
“There are no consequences for those who lie to dealers to get weapons,” Simkin said.
Robin Skudlarek of Londonderry is a volunteer with Moms Demand Action, a pro-gun control group.
“This legislation will only endanger Granite Staters,” she said.
Aaron Penkacik of Hollis said opponents of the bill falsely described it as an expansion of the Second Amendment.
“This merely maintains the status quo when it comes to gun rights,” Penkacik said.
Alan Rice of Bedford, the state director of Gun Owners of America, said this ban on state involvement in federal laws makes sense.
“The state should not be in the business of enforcing laws passed by the feds; this goes beyond Second Amendment rights,” Rice said.