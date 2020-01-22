CONCORD - The battle for and against gun control is back before the Legislature and the first hearing of the 2020 session Wednesday revealed both sides were as passionate as ever.
In 2019, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed five bills dealing with the rights of firearm owners the Democratically-led Legislature had sent to his desk.
The solidarity of the Republican minority upheld all those vetoes.
State Rep. Katherine Rogers, D-Concord, said Sununu’s staff told her the governor “wanted to keep the conversation going” so she returned with her identical bill from last year (HB 1101) to impose a three-day waiting period before someone could take home a purchased firearm.
“A waiting period will not stop all acts of senseless violence, every suicide and sadly it won’t prevent every shooting but does that mean we just stand by and watch the violence continue,” Rogers asked the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee rhetorically.
“For those of you who say New Hampshire is the safest place on the planet, take off your glasses and read the headlines. We do have violence in this state.”
Robert Newton of Lyndeborough said those pursuing this gun control fail to admit that restrictions on the rights of law-abiding firearm owners gives criminals an advantage.
“What is the cause of all this loss of life? It isn’t a weapon, an ax; it’s an evil person wielding the gun for an evil motive. Gun violence is a meaningless term,” Newton said.
“I have never seen a gun jump up and harm someone. People are violent.”
The two-hour plus hearing drew a roomful of supporters and opponents to the Legislative Office Building.
After this hearing, almost the entire crowd of fans and foes stayed to face off over a second bill to require a background check for all commercial firearm sales (HB 1379).
Advocates maintain a waiting period could reduce the incidence of suicide by gun here.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide was the eighth leading cause of death in New Hampshire during 2017, the most recent year of state-by-state comparisons.
On a per capita basis, the 265 suicide deaths here had NH tied for 16th with Maine with a rate that was above the national average.
There are 10 states and the District of Columbia with laws that create firearm waiting periods.
The two camps had their anecdotal stories to buttress their views.
Waiting period supporters point to six years ago when three people committed suicide shortly after buying a gun from the same New Hampshire shop, all over an 11-day period.
Ken Norton, executive director with the National Alliance for Mental Illness in New Hampshire, said that led to unprecedented reform.
The firearm sale industry here responded with the NH Gun Shop project in 2013 marketing posters and creating a national model that urged friends and loved ones to intervene when they saw someone was at risk of using a gun to harm themselves or others.
“Today suicide is the second leading cause for those 18-34, the third for those 35-44 and the fourth leading cause of death for those 45-54 years old. This is a growing, troubling trend,” Norton said.
Gun rights speaker after speaker evoked the tragic memory of New Jersey hair stylist Carole Brown, stabbed to death in 2015 by her ex-boyfriend while her application for a handgun license was languishing at her local police station.
Laura Condon of Bedford said many years ago she was stalked day after day by a man who eventually exposed himself to her.
Local police officials asked Condon if she were armed and trained to use the weapon; Condon said the answer to both questions was yes.
“I should never want to be put in a position where I should have to wait to protect myself,” Condon said.
Lea Cushman, a registered nurse and mother in Weare, said she had been in an abusive relationship years ago and lived in Massachusetts where she didn’t have a license to carry a gun.
“I never had to defend myself against that person again. We know that other people have and with tragic consequences,” Cushman said.
“Guns save lives. I would ask we stop this conversation in New Hampshire.”
Dr. Leonard Korn, past president of the New Hampshire Medical Society, said his group back in 2014 decided the epidemic of mass shootings called for his group to advocate for gun control.
“For us gun violence is not a political issue; it’s an issue of public health and public safety," Korn said.
“We are the last lane in the tragedy of gun violence and we cannot and we will not remain silent.”
Korn cited the per capita rate of gun deaths here went up 51 percent from 2008 to 2017 while the national increase during that same period was 17 percent.