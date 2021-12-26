LACONIA — Attorneys for the Gunstock Area Commission, which manages the ski/recreation facility for which it is named, told a judge Thursday that a permanent injunction is the only way to prevent the illegal removal of members by the Belknap County Delegation.
Appearing via WebEx before Judge James O’Neill III in Belknap County Superior Court, the delegation, which is represented by attorney Cooley Arroyo and has statutory authority to appoint and remove Gunstock commissioners “for cause,” countered that the Gunstock request was premature.
None of the three current commissioners that are parties to the legal action has been removed, said Cooley, nor has the delegation — as part of an understanding reached last month with the Gunstock commission — publicly declared it would try to remove the commissioners again.
After listening to arguments for more than an hour, O’Neill took the matter under advisement, wishing everyone happy holidays but otherwise giving no indication as to when he might rule.
The backstory for the current conflict between the Gunstock Area Commission and the delegation — which is made up of all 18 members of the New Hampshire House of Representatives from Belknap County — is a relatively straightforward one.
Led by state Rep. Mike Sylvia of Belmont, the all-Republican delegation, according to Gunstock commissioners Brian Gallagher, Gary Kiedaisch and Rusty McLear, wants to privatize Gunstock, even though it is running well and making a profit — $247,000 of which was turned over to Belknap County after the 2020/21 ski season.
Earlier this year, the Gunstock commission voted to remove a fellow commissioner, Peter Ness, of Belmont, for allegedly being disrespectful to Gunstock employees and for attempting multiple times to sell a ski software system to Gunstock.
But when the commissioners forwarded their recommendation to the delegation, the tables got turned on them, according to attorney Thomas Quarles, Jr., who represents the Gunstock commission and who told O’Neil that Sylvia alleged Gallagher, Kiedaisch and McLear were the bad actors and should be removed, not Ness.
On Nov. 6, Sylvia sent a notice to the delegation that at its Nov. 16 meeting the delegation would consider removing and replacing Gallagher, Kiedaisch and McLear. In response, the trio — as the Gunstock Area Commission — filed a motion for a temporary restraining order to stop the Nov. 16 meeting as noticed by Sylvia and also for a permanent injunction of the same.
The first item was made moot because the delegation and commission agreed that the agenda for the Nov. 16 meeting would not include an item to remove any commissioners. Additionally, said Quarles, Sylvia told the Gunstock commission that he would give advance notice of any future removals.
On Thursday, Quarles said the permanent injunction was needed because the delegation, despite its present stance, still intended to remove his clients and to do so — as the delegation did in the case of Ness — in violation of due process.
To date, the actions of the delegation leadership, including state Rep. Norm Silber of Gilford, has been “ugly to say the least,” said Quarles, who summed up that the delegation’s legal principle boiled down to “the Delegation can do no wrong” and that even if the delegation was wrong, “the Court can’t exercise jurisdiction over the Delegation.”
In his Nov. 6 notice, Quarles said Sylvia made the point for the Gunstock Commission when he stated that the delegation does act in a quasi-judicial manner in considering removal of Gunstock commissioners, which means that due process is applicable.
That process requires that the commissioner be afforded “meaningful notice,” said Quarles, as well as judgment by an impartial and unbiased jury; and have the opportunity, in a public forum, to call witnesses and to present evidence.
Arroyo wondered why Thursday’s hearing was held at all since the Nov. 16 meeting to remove Gallagher, Kiedaisch and McLear was never held, nor has the delegation formally said it will seek to remove those commissioners.
To be granted injunctive relief, Arroyo said the Gunstock Commission needs to prove to O’Neill it is entitled to it; that the petition for it must have a likelihood of success on its merits; that the Gunstock Commission has no other remedies; and that it will be irreparably harmed.
She called the chance of success on the merits “miniscule,” adding that the Gunstock Commission “suffered no harm at this time and won’t suffer a harm anytime soon.”
If O’Neill grants the permanent injunction — which could happen only after he has held a hearing on the merits — the delegation will be harmed in that it wouldn’t be able to oversee the Gunstock Area Commission, said Arroyo.