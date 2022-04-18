CONCORD -- Leading House and Senate Republican lawmakers from the Lakes Region moved Monday to try and to turn the five-person Gunstock Area Commission from a politically-appointed group into an elected body.
State Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, and Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanborn, said their reform, if adopted, could end a bitter and protracted fight for control between the commission, which manages a ski resort, and the 18-person Belknap County House delegation that appoints its members.
“This is to return a publicly-owned asset, the Gunstock Area Resort, to the people of Belknap County,” Giuda told the Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Committee.
“We have a power play going on between members of the (House) delegation and the Gunstock Area Commission (GAC).”
“I am tired of this mess and this bill fixes it,” said Lang, who chairs the House Fish and Game and Wildlife Resources Committee.
This change would be tacked onto an unrelated House-passed bill (HB 1397) that would move from two to four years the terms of many Rockingham County officers, including the county attorney.
Several House members and their allies charged Giuda and his forces were lashing out because their chosen candidates to serve on the Gunstock commission failed to win support from the delegation, who instead picked others to fill vacancies.
“This is a thinly-veiled attempt to circumvent a process that has been effective for 63 years,” said Rep. Gregg Hough, R-Laconia.
In 1959, the Legislature created the five-person Gunstock Area Commission, all appointed by the delegation.
Three vacancies ignited this dispute
This process has become politically charged since the delegation filled three vacancies in the past five months, two of them with officers in county and regional Republican committees.
In six months, Gary Kiedaisch went from being in the majority to the minority on the commission and he embraced Giuda’s change.
“The delegation blatantly favored political appointments instead of professionals with the necessary business experience,” Kiedaisch said. "This will prevent this from happening in the future.”
Supporters said 2,200 residents have signed a petition endorsing the call to get politics out of running the Gunstock group.
But Dr. David Strang of Gilmanton is one of those recent GAC appointees and vocally opposed the bill.
“This amendment is a step backwards for democracy, not an improvement,” Strang said. “I urge you to be patient and not get involved in this dispute.”
The two bodies started fighting last fall, when the commission asked the delegation to remove one of its own, Peter Ness.
Those commissioners alleged that Ness had a conflict of interest and was abusive to Gunstock employees.
Rather than remove Ness, the delegation sought to remove the three commissioners who wanted Ness gone. Two of those three targeted commissioners have since left.
The commission unsuccessfully sued the delegation in court over the matter.
Last month, the House soundly rejected legislation to give the Belknap County delegation more financial control over Gunstock’s affairs (HB 1078).