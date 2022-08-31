Hassan launches strongest attack vs. GOP on abortion
Laphonza Butler, left, president of Emily's List, speaks at a news conference Wednesday on abortion rights for Sen. Maggie Hassan, right. Looking on from left are retired OB/GYN Dr. Mary Danca and State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton. 

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader Staff

CONCORD — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., came to Equality Health Center Wednesday, one of the state’s three abortion providers, to unleash the strongest attack yet against her Republican rivals on the issue.

With Emily’s List President Laphonza Butler looking on, Hassan condemned the anti-abortion views of three leading GOP candidates: Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem, retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham and former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith.