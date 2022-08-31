Laphonza Butler, left, president of Emily's List, speaks at a news conference Wednesday on abortion rights for Sen. Maggie Hassan, right. Looking on from left are retired OB/GYN Dr. Mary Danca and State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton.
CONCORD — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., came to Equality Health Center Wednesday, one of the state’s three abortion providers, to unleash the strongest attack yet against her Republican rivals on the issue.
With Emily’s List President Laphonza Butler looking on, Hassan condemned the anti-abortion views of three leading GOP candidates: Senate President Chuck Morse of Salem, retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham and former Londonderry Town Manager Kevin Smith.
“For years, there was a bipartisan history of defending reproductive rights in our state. This health center opened up just down the street from our State House. But the Republicans running against me would ignore the will of the majority of Granite Staters,” Hassan said.
Hassan claimed the major GOP candidates “have been competing to see who can be the most anti-choice.”
“So that’s what is at stake in my race, no matter who my opponent is. A woman’s right to be equal, an equal citizen in our Democracy, would be on the ballot and protecting women’s autonomy is a fight that I intend to win,” Hassan said.
Morse was the “architect” of the state’s first ban on late-term abortions and accepted the endorsement of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America Action Fund, which favors a nationwide abortion ban, Hassan said.
“He has promised to defund Planned Parenthood. He is taking every chance that he can to tout his anti-choice record on the campaign trail,” Hassan said of Morse.
According to Hassan, Bolduc has said New Hampshire’s abortion ban “didn’t go far enough” and while in the State House, Smith proposed a bill to ban abortions with no exceptions to protect the life of the mother.
“They’ve embraced an extreme anti-choice agenda that could not be more out of step with Granite Staters,” said Hassan who did not mention the other two major Senate hopefuls, Bruce Fenton of Durham and Vikram Mansharamani of Lincoln.Smith: Hassan is ‘extremist’
Smith said it’s Hassan who is the “extremist,” supporting abortion on demand.
“Maggie Hassan is an extremist on this issue, supporting late term and partial birth abortion, through nine months with no restrictions, and on the taxpayer’s dime,” Smith said in a statement.
“Hassan should have to answer questions from the media on her radical position on this issue that is out of touch with most Granite Staters.”
Butler, of Emily’s List Butler, said sending Hassan back to Washington for a second six-year term is a top priority to block Senate GOP designs on getting an abortion ban passed on Capitol Hill.
“We have heard Senator Mitch McConnell talk about how the national ban is absolutely on the table in Washington if the Republicans were able to take over control of the Senate,” Butler said.
A New Hampshire GOP State Committee spokesperson said Hassan was tone-deaf to what matters most to voters, runaway inflation and the spending spree of taxpayer money by congressional Democratic leaders.
“The only person who is ‘out of step with Granite Staters’ is Maggie Hassan. She has no idea what our real needs are on the ground here because she spends all of her time in D.C. supporting Biden and his out of touch agenda,” said Mackenzie Rohde.
“If Senator Hassan spent any time in the Granite State she’d realize her own agenda is making hard working families pay record high gas prices, pay record amounts for groceries and overall is making this the most expensive summer on record.”
Other speakers at Hassan’s media conference were Equality Health Center Executive Director Jinnelle Hobson, retired OB/GYN Dr. Mary Danca and state Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton.
In Manchester, U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, D-N.H., had their own events warning voters their opponents also embraced the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade.
“They would all be a rubber stamp for a national abortion ban and other federal restrictions on privacy and personal freedom,” Pappas said.
“These are dangerous policies, and I am confident the voters of New Hampshire will reject their anti-choice agenda in November.”