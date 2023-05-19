Hassan leads bipartisan effort to crack down on dark web drug trafficking
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., is taking the lead on bipartisan legislation to increase penalties against drug dealers and to target the international trafficking of fentanyl sales via the dark web.

 U.S. Senate video

U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, also D-N.H., is joining to co-sponsor and reintroduce the Dark Web Interdiction Act along with two congressional Republicans from the southern border, Sen. John Cornyn and U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, both of Texas.