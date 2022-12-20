Spending bill includes Hassan proposals on opioid abuse, drug prices

The $1.7 trillion spending bill to avert a federal government shutdown included provisions from Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., to expand access to opioid abuse treatment and cheaper prescription drug prices. Here, she questioned Biden administration officials during a Senate Veterans Committee hearing last month.

 Screenshot from Senate Veterans committee stream

Hassan said the Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment Act is long overdue as it ends an outdated requirement which limits how many health practitioners can prescribe medication assisted treatment for those suffering from opioid use disorder.