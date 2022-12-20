The $1.7 trillion spending bill to avert a federal government shutdown included provisions from Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., to expand access to opioid abuse treatment and cheaper prescription drug prices. Here, she questioned Biden administration officials during a Senate Veterans Committee hearing last month.
The $1.7 trillion federal spending bill to avoid a federal government shutdown includes bipartisan proposals from Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, to expand access to treatment for opioid addicts and to lower-cost generic drugs for consumers.
Hassan said the Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment Act is long overdue as it ends an outdated requirement which limits how many health practitioners can prescribe medication assisted treatment for those suffering from opioid use disorder.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, co-authored that provision.
Hassan also co-wrote legislation contained in the compromise that will lead to 200 new medical residency positions including for addiction medicine that faces a national shortage.
“The opioid epidemic continues to devastate communities across New Hampshire, which is why I fought to ensure that the end-of-year funding bill includes measures I have long championed to increase access to treatment and expand the opioid workforce,” Hassan said.
“Importantly, this package includes my bill to expand access to medication-assisted treatment that has helped save countless lives.”
On prescription drugs, the spending bill improves the Food and Drug Administration’s review process that should more quickly bring cutting-edge drugs to the market for conditions such as diabetes, arthritis and cancer.
Another section requires drug makers to share with federal officials their intention to take drugs off the market to give doctors, patients and regulators information to help plan for potential drug shortages.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, co-authored with Hassan another section to block drug makers from making labeling changes that keep cheaper generic drugs from becoming available to consumers.
“For too long, Big Pharma has worked to make it harder for Americans to access generic drugs that are often cheaper than their brand-name counterparts,” Hassan said.
“The bipartisan measures I fought to include in the government funding bill will help us stand up to Big Pharma and lower health care costs for Americans by speeding up the FDA’s approval process for critical medications.”
The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the measure by the end of this week.