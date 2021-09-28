CONCORD — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan said Tuesday that Gov. Chris Sununu’s attack against her was “outright false” and voters have every right to question his support of abortion rights.
“I thought his comments were pretty over the top and a number of comments he said about me were outright false,” Hassan said during an interview on Good Morning New Hampshire with Jack Heath.
The interview was Hassan’s first since Sununu last week said Hassan and the rest of the state's congressional delegation were hiding in Washington, D.C.
Sununu said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen labeled him as not “pro-choice or pro-woman” to divert attention away from the domestic and foreign policy failures of the Biden administration and the Democratically-led Congress.
Sununu pointed to polls showing Hassan trailing him in a hypothetical U.S. Senate showdown in 2022.
“And that’s not an accident, it’s because she’s not here, she has not been here for four or five years, shows up at election time and tries to smile and wave at the camera and all that,” Sununu said.
“That’s what they do in 49 other states, it’s not what you do here, you have to connect with people constantly about their issues.”
Sununu said he’ll make up his mind later this year whether to oppose Hassan, seek a fourth term as governor or return to the private sector.
When asked Tuesday if Sununu was “pro-choice,” Hassan said voters rightly should have been alarmed after Sununu signed a ban on abortion after 24 weeks that requires an ultrasound before the medical termination of any pregnancy.
Hassan rebutted Sununu’s claims he couldn’t convince the Republican-led Executive Council to support family planning grants for Planned Parenthood and two other providers that operate abortion clinics in New Hampshire.
“I understand the governor doesn’t like to be criticized and he’s defensive here, but at the end of the day he campaigned for all these executive councilors knowing what their positions about Planned Parenthood was,” Hassan said.
Dems follow with new digital ad attack
All four GOP councilors voted against those grants on Sept. 15. Sununu called the vote “extremely disappointing,” but he expressed hope the providers would continue offering these services and would urge the council to change its mind.
Sununu’s office and the New Hampshire Republican State Committee did not respond to a request for comment to Hassan’s latest criticism.
The New Hampshire Democratic Party tried to escalate the assault on Sununu with a new digital ad that accuses the governor of laughing bout any political fallout from the family planning contracts controversy.
“Chris Sununu laughed after his Executive Council voted to threaten reproductive health care for thousands of Granite Staters and dismissed women’s concerns about his attacks on Planned Parenthood as ‘drama’,” said NHDP Senior Advisor Senator Melanie Levesque.
In that interview last week, Sununu said voters here know he supports abortion rights.
Sununu accused the delegation of deliberately trying to mislead voters into viewing him as an opponent of family planning when he’s supported all these contracts including for Planned Parenthood since he first became governor in 2016.
“They are spending a Zoom call criticizing me on something that I support? Talk about deflection, that’s why they should all go, none of them deserve their jobs, they should all go,” Sununu said.
As an executive councilor in 2015, Sununu voted against Planned Parenthood contracts once but then reversed that vote eight months later.
At that time in 2016, Hassan was governor before she went on in the fall to narrowly unseat Sen. Kelly Ayotte.