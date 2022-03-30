WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. urged congressional leaders Wednesday to increase federal spending on law enforcement after state police and prosecutors had made the case to her for more resources to battle the drug epidemic.
A member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Hassan wrote House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to support increasing grants for programs such as the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program and the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office).
“Public safety is one of the most important tasks of any government; people, families, and the economy cannot thrive without safe communities,” Sen. Hassan wrote in the letter the Union Leader obtained.
“Yet we have repeatedly seen attempts to decrease funding for our law enforcement. These attempts undermine the incredible bravery and dedication law enforcement show every day in protecting our communities.”
Hassan faces a tough re-election fight this fall and will face the winner of a Republican primary that currently has four candidates.
Bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton of Durham announced his candidacy last Wednesday.
Hassan praised President Biden for seeking in his federal budget $20.6 billion for federal law enforcement which would be a $2 billion increase over the current year.
“Safe communities are essential to the quality of life of our citizens and to our economic growth,” Hassan wrote.
“I urge you to make sure that Congress does its part, by providing the brave men and women of law enforcement the resources they need to protect all of us.
Serves on Senate homeland security panel
During a field hearing in Manchester earlier in March, State Police Maj. Joseph M. Ebert said agencies have to combine their efforts.
"The state of New Hampshire has limited resources and as a result, collaboration (with state and federal partners) isn't just a concept, but a necessity,” said Ebert who is commander of the investigative services bureau.
Ellen Arcieri was Brentwood Police chief prior to becoming commander of the Attorney General’s Drug Task Force and spoke of the challenges for a small town during that hearing.
“You just don’t have the resources out there. You are the first responders reacting and responding to highly critical situations with domestics, assault, mental health issues, and overdose epidemics,” Arcieri said.
“That is the plight of working in a small town in a local agency in the state of New Hampshire and probably nationwide.”