Hassan in the next week hosts DC hearing and vets town hall in Manchester
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., center, will in the next week host a bipartisan hearing in Washington and a vets town hall forum in Manchester.

Here, Hassan presided last month at a roundtable promoting awareness about the PACT Act, a one-year-old federal law expanding benefits to veterans exposed to toxins while serving in the military.  Hassan said the town hall is to draw more awareness to the PACT Act and a looming deadline for veterans without VA health care to sign up.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., in the next week will be hosting a bipartisan hearing in Washington, D.C., on how advanced technologies may pose a risk to national security and a town hall forum on veteran issues in Manchester.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Hassan will lead a hearing Tuesday to examine the national security implications of new innovations such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and bioengineering.