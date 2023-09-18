U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., center, will in the next week host a bipartisan hearing in Washington and a vets town hall forum in Manchester.
Here, Hassan presided last month at a roundtable promoting awareness about the PACT Act, a one-year-old federal law expanding benefits to veterans exposed to toxins while serving in the military. Hassan said the town hall is to draw more awareness to the PACT Act and a looming deadline for veterans without VA health care to sign up.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., in the next week will be hosting a bipartisan hearing in Washington, D.C., on how advanced technologies may pose a risk to national security and a town hall forum on veteran issues in Manchester.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and Hassan will lead a hearing Tuesday to examine the national security implications of new innovations such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and bioengineering.
Hassan chairs the Emerging Threats and Spending Oversight Subcommittee while Romney is the ranking minority member on the panel.
Speakers at the hearing will include Gregory Allen, director of the Wadhwani Center for AI and Advanced Technologies (CSIS), and former director of strategy and policy with the Department of Defense Joint Artificial Intelligence Center; Jeff Alstott, senior information scientist with the RAND Corporation, former assistant director for technology competition & risks with the Office of Science and Technology Policy; and Dewey Murdick, executive director with Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology, and the former chief analytics officer and deputy chief scientist with the Department of Homeland Security.
On Sept. 26, Hassan will convene a town hall at Manchester's Sweeney American Legion Post at 251 Maple St. to raise awareness about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins (PACT) Act which offered more benefits for veterans who suffer from toxic exposures.
The timing is also to draw attention to the Sept. 30 deadline for post-9/11 combat veterans discharged more than 10 years ago and who are not currently enrolled in VA health care.
Joining Hassan at the event will be Steve Miska, who leads the VA’s implementation of the PACT Act.
The severe injuries post-9/11 war veterans faced after exposure to burn pits in the Middle East and at U.S. bases were the lightning rod for Congress to pass this largest benefit expansion in the history of the VA.
This adds 24 medical conditions veterans have presumed to be connected to toxic exposure after service during the Gulf War and post-9/11 eras.
These range from many cancers to asthma and chronic sinusitis.
The law also creates new presumptions for Vietnam War veterans that anyone suffering from high blood pressure or hypertension could qualify for enhanced benefits as that could be connected to the veteran’s exposure to Agent Orange, a tactical herbicide widely used in that war theater.
Since it passed a year ago, more than 1,500 New Hampshire veterans have already enrolled in VA health care and more than 3,000 PACT Act-related disability claims have been filed in the state, Hassan said.