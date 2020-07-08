CONCORD -- A group of health professionals wants Gov. Chris Sununu to "strictly" enforce mask wearing at President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Portsmouth on Saturday.
The group, led by former president of the New Hampshire Medical Society Leonard Korn and one-time state epidemiologist Rich DiPentima, said in a letter sent Wednesday that failure to require masks will increase the likelihood the Pease International Tradeport rally will cause COVID-19 cases to spike here.
"You have the power to take action to protect the health and safety of Granite Staters who will be at risk with this super-spreader event," the letter said.
"We implore you to take the actions outlined here to protect New Hampshire, over political relationships, on Saturday."
Meanwhile, New Hampshire House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, wrote his own letter urging Sununu to take a tougher stand on rally safety.
"All of us fear a second wave and we should all be doing what we can not to invite one," Shurtleff wrote.
"You have often touted your work with the White House and your close relationship with President Trump and his administration. I ask you to use that relationship now to put Granite Staters first and have the president’s campaign practice basic safety standards and require masks on Saturday."
Sununu said he has treated all mass gatherings the same, recommending -- but not requiring -- people to wear masks when they can't maintain social distancing.
Partisan ties among signers
Some of the health professionals who signed the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Union Leader, had partisan ties.
They included Mindi Messmer, an environmental scientist, former Democratic state representative and candidate for a seat on the Executive Council.
"At over 80%, New Hampshire has the highest mortality rate attributed to long-term care facilities in the country because of your inaction and mismanagement," they wrote.
"You failed to take appropriate action to protect vulnerable adults in long-term care facilities for an entire month and your administration failed to meet its own deadline to test every long-term care resident. This rally could make this tragic crisis even worse if you fail to take action now."
Sununu said his administration did respond to the threat of COVID-19 in long-term care settings and, according to other data, the disease has hit other New England states harder than New Hampshire.
"To protect the health of Granite Staters, we urge you to mandate masks for every attendee, including President Trump, and enforce this rule strictly," they wrote. "If you fail to do so, COVID-19 infection will grow and Granite Staters will have to pay an additional price for this rally."
The letter noted that while Sununu has said he won't attend the rally, other GOP candidates for major office will including Senate hopefuls Don Bolduc and Corky Messner and congressional candidates Matt Mowers and Matt Mayberry.
"They must make it clear that they will wear masks and follow all safety protocols. All candidates need to pressure President Trump to follow the safety protocols, including wearing a mask, or it will be clear that their allegiance to Trump supersedes the health and well-being of Granite Staters," the letter said.
Out-of-staters expected
Republican State Committee Communications Director Joseph Sweeney said the call for a mask mandate is hypocritical, considering the group did not seek one for Black Lives Matter rallies for social justice last month. Democratic candidate for governor Dan Feltes made the same mask demand of Sununu on Monday.
"Dan Feltes is just trying to take this opportunity of Granite Staters peacefully assembling at the president’s rally and politicize mask use," Sweeney said. "Dan Feltes made no such claims when scores of Granite Staters were rightfully gathering for racial justice reforms in the last few months, but the thought of thousands of Republicans gathering sparks faux outrage from Dan Feltes and the Democrats,"
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley predicted large numbers of attendees from outside New Hampshire, which he said should concern state public health officials.
“MAGA (Make America Great Again) crazy train will also come from Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, N.J., Pennsylvania, NY, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont,” Buckley tweeted this week.
“Last two NH Trump events have been less than 20% NH residents.”