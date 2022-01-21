CONCORD — Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette admitted the state’s plan to expand mental health treatment capacity is moving fast.
But Shibinette said the system has been at or near filled for the past decade, and it’s high time this problem be addressed.
“Time is of the essence and we have the opportunity to use these funds for infrastructure benefit,” Shibinette said.
On Friday, the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee voted, 9-1, to use $15 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act grants to underwrite the cost for Portsmouth Regional Hospital to build a 96-bed mental health hospital.
The project's total cost is $45 million.
HCA Healthcare, a for-profit corporation, owns the Portsmouth hospital.
The project will add a net of 38 beds since once this new hospital is built in the fall of 2023 Portsmouth will close its existing behavioral health facilities.
Shibinette said the additional beds will include 20 for adults, six for geriatric patients and 12 for adolescents.
State Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough, was the lone opponent.
“None of us would disagree there is a need here,” Leishman said. “To say this is moving awful fast is an understatement.”
Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus said it was unusual for the state to use government grants in a joint project with a for-profit company.
Shibinette said last year the state used $1.5 million in federal COVID-19 grant money to permit both for-profit and not-for-profit substance abuse recovery houses to upgrade their buildings.
Katja Fox, state behavioral health division director, said the state has also offered support for private and non-profit nursing homes to increase their treatment bed capacity.
Second new hospital will be a non-profit
Shibinette said she will also be proposing later this year providing a similar $15 million capital cost grant for an unidentified New Hampshire non-profit entity to build another mental health hospital in the state.
While the state identified Epping as the location for the Portsmouth Regional Hospital project, CEO Dean Carucci said no final location has been picked.
“It is one of a few sites,” Carucci said, adding the firm is also looking at properties in the “Manchester and I-93 corridor.”
Shibinette said while the state offered $200,000-per-bed reimbursement for the state's acute care hospitals to open up their own mental health bed units, none of them decided to move forward.
“There were several hospitals that were interested. COVID hit them so hard in the last year that it is difficult for them to look beyond operating their hospitals day to day and take on another risk,” Shibinette said.
The state currently has a waiting list of “10 to 20” in hospital emergency rooms for a treatment bed.
This is the group of those who, due to their behavior, were being involuntarily committed.
But Shibinette noted another 10 to 20 in the state with serious mental health problems also want a treatment bed and can’t get one.
The Portsmouth Regional Hospital project will accept both voluntary and involuntary residents, Shibinette said.
“This flexibility is key to dealing with this issue in a comprehensive way,” she added.