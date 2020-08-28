CONCORD — The state's highest court delivered a legal victory to gun advocates Friday, reviving a lawsuit that challenges a ban on legislators being able to carry guns on the floor of Representatives Hall at the State House.
In a unanimous, 4-0 ruling, the justices sent back to Merrimack County Superior Court the bid of State Rep. John Burt, R-Goffstown, who maintains the House rule banning guns violates the 2nd Amendment rights of individual lawmakers.
Superior Court Judge John Kissinger had dismissed Burt's complaint, but Supreme Court Justice James Bassett wrote that decision was in error.
The courts “review laws passed by the legislature, not the rules of proceedings within the legislative chambers,’’ Kissinger wrote in dismissing the suit in August 2019.
“The judiciary does not stand above the other two branches of government. To the contrary, the three branches are coequal, each with the inherent authority to set their own rules of proceedings and conduct with their chambers."
The lawyer representing House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, also pointed to a 1983 decision of this same Supreme Court that decided a state law which allowed police to wear guns in any courtroom was constitutional.
But Bassett said that decision in the so-called LaFrance case was not "controlling" because this ban was about restricting someone's constitutional right as opposed to permitting police to carry guns.
"Our decision in LaFrance does not permit us to treat the separation of powers as an impenetrable barrier ... and thereby disregard our duty to interpret constitutional provisions and determine whether the Legislature has complied with them," Bassett wrote.
Burt said he was delighted with the ruling.
"We live to fight another day back in the lower court; that's all we were asking for this court to do. It's great news," Burt said.
The high court ruling stressed it was not taking a position on whether the gun ban in the State House was constitutional as that is for the lower court to hear arguments and rule upon first.
The policy on prohibiting firearms and other dangerous weapons on the House floor has changed over the past 10 years, depending on which party holds the majority.
Democrats got back control of the New Hampshire House of Representatives in 2018, and one of their first actions was to restore the rule Republicans had thrown out in 2015.
Shurtleff said the ban was appropriate since the House becomes a "classroom" when fourth-grade classes from across the state routinely visit the chamber and watch the proceedings.