CONCORD — The state’s highest court narrowly reversed a lower tribunal’s decision and ruled Gov. Chris Sununu did not commit an unfair labor practice by lobbying state workers during a collective bargaining dispute with labor unions.
In a 3-2 ruling, the Supreme Court struck down the finding of the Public Employees Labor Relations Board that Sununu was out of bounds for sending an email to all state workers a short time before they voted on whether to support a fact-finder's report on a contract in December 2019.
The labor board also had decided Sununu was guilty of an unfair labor practice when he refused to submit reports of that fact-finder to the state Executive Council for a vote.
In the majority opinion, Associate Justice Patrick Donovan said Sununu’s email did not contain “elements of intimidation, coercion or misrepresentation” that would make it illegal, direct dealing with state employees.
“Although the governor expressed his ‘hope’ that the unions would ‘reconsider the many valuable benefits that the state’s proposal offers to state employees,’ his email did not expressly characterize the state’s proposal as superior to the fact-finder’s report, and it did not expressly urge employees to vote against the report,” Donovan wrote.
Sununu had rejected the fact-finder’s report before state employees voted for it.
The court majority said the Executive Council could not override the governor’s wishes so it didn’t matter if they were not given a chance to vote.
Sununu praised the high court’s decision.
“Pleased to see the Supreme Court affirmed what we already knew — that the state always followed the letter of the law when it came to state contracts and negotiations,” Sununu said in a statement. “While I always believed there were no unfair labor practices to which this appeal arose from, I am pleased the majority of the court agreed.”
Rare dissent from two judges
In a rare dissent, Senior Associate Justice Gary Hicks and Justice James Bassett said state law required the council vote and the PELRB concluded that Sununu’s email did contain “misrepresentations.”
“It is not the court’s role to second-guess the Legislature. Matters of public policy are reserved for the Legislature,” Hicks and Bassett wrote.
Gary Snyder, chief lawyer for the State Employees Association, said the decision sets a bad precedent for resolving future disputes.
“The SEA is concerned this decision will upset the delicate balance of power between workers and public employers, allowing employers to exercise too much unilateral authority in the collective bargaining process,” the union lawyer said in a statement.
“This may negatively impact the ability of the state and its employees to reach an agreement on terms and conditions of employment going forward, and it goes against what the Legislature intended when it created the Public Employee Labor Relations Act.”
After the PELRB’s decision, Sununu brought the four fact-finder reports to the Republican-led council that rejected them last spring.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald did not take part in this case, presumably because he was Sununu's attorney general at the time of the labor dispute.
The two remaining justices Sununu named to the high court — Justice Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi and Donovan — sided with the governor.
The two longer-serving justices named by past Democratic governors on the Supreme Court — Hicks and Bassett — ruled against Sununu.
Breaking the tie for the governor was MacDonald’s replacement on this case, retired Superior Court Judge Gillian Abramson, a former Manchester trial lawyer that the late Republican Gov. Steve Merrill had named to the midlevel court.