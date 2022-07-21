High court narrowly sides with Sununu in union dispute

The New Hampshire Supreme Court narrowly sided with Gov. Chris Sununu, overturning a lower tribunal finding the governor had committed unfair labor practices during a collective bargaining dispute with labor unions. Here. Sununu shared an elbow bump with Associate Justice Gary Hicks before being sworn in for his third term at the State House in January 2021.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CONCORD — The state’s highest court narrowly reversed a lower tribunal’s decision and ruled Gov. Chris Sununu did not commit an unfair labor practice by lobbying state workers during a collective bargaining dispute with labor unions.

In a 3-2 ruling, the Supreme Court struck down the finding of the Public Employees Labor Relations Board that Sununu was out of bounds for sending an email to all state workers a short time before they voted on whether to support a fact-finder's report on a contract in December 2019.