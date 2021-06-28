WASHINGTON - The nation’s highest court bounced New Hampshire’s bid to sue Massachusetts over imposing its income tax on Granite State residents who started telecommuting during the pandemic.
Without comment, the Supreme Court, in what appears to be a 7-2 decision, denied New Hampshire’s motion for suit and hope that the high court would settle this high-stakes, interstate squabble.
In a single-statement order, the court said Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas would have allowed New Hampshire’s lawsuit to proceed.
Both had previously said that states should have an unfettered right to sue one another before the Supreme Court.
Any state seeking to sue another must ask permission from the Supreme Court for it to directly take up this dispute and show there isn’t an alternative forum to bring the matter.
Gov. Chris Sununu was likely to say New Hampshire would continue to review other legal avenues to protect its residents from paying income taxes to Massachusetts that they had not been paying prior to COVID-19.
This decision does not prevent New Hampshire from pursuing a legal claim against Massachusetts in the normal, slower-acting, trial court process.
A spokesman said the governor would make a statement on the controversy later Monday.
With then-Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald last summer, Sununu had announced the lawsuit weeks after the Sunday News first reported on the practice.
In April 2020, the Massachusetts Department of Revenue adopted a temporary rule to levy the tax in this manner.
They renewed the rule last fall, but Massachusetts officials have told the high court that it had just expired on June 15.
The Biden administration dealt a blow to the state last March when Elizabeth Prelogar, the acting, U.S. solicitor general, opined to the court that New Hampshire’s bid should be dismissed because it wasn’t a harmed party.
Prelogar wrote that individual taxpayers who live in New Hampshire and ended up paying the tax might, in the future, have a case to bring.
The New Hampshire complaint argued that the temporary tax policy could dissuade people and companies from moving to New Hampshire. Massachusetts argued that it has always taxed Granite Staters who work for Massachusetts businesses.
New Hampshire’s legal team argues that the state has standing because this taxation of its residents invades New Hampshire’s exclusive right to tax activity within its borders.
Past tax imposed on work days spent in Mass.
Before the pandemic, New Hampshire residents paid income taxes based on the number of days they actually worked in Massachusetts.
A New Hampshire resident who before the pandemic typically worked two days from an office in Boston, for example, and three days from home will still have that 40% of their wages subject to Massachusetts income tax.
During the pandemic, Massachusetts has continued levying income tax on New Hampshire residents who had been working in Massachusetts before COVID-19 but started working from home for the same company.
“Massachusetts businesses could simply continue withholding as before, without need for continual changes due to fluctuating remote-work circumstances over the course of the declared emergency,” the state argued.
Four states — New Jersey, Connecticut, Hawaii and Iowa — filed a brief supporting New Hampshire on the merits of the case. Another 10, led by Ohio, argued the Supreme Court could not refuse to hear an original-jurisdiction case such as this one.
A group of free market and conservative think tanks also supported New Hampshire in this lawsuit, including the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, the Buckeye Institute, the Cato Institute, the Center for a Free Economy, the Goldwater Institute and Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire.
New Jersey officials told the court last year it expects to credit as much as $1.2 billion to its residents for income taxes paid to New York in the 12 months starting in March 2020. Before the pandemic, more than 400,000 residents of New Jersey commuted to jobs in New York City.
Arkansas, Delaware, Nebraska and Pennsylvania also tax non-residents for work they do from home for in-state employers. Connecticut taxes nonresidents who work from home but only if their states do so as well.
During the 2020 election, support for Republican Gov. Sununu’s lawsuit ran across the political spectrum; the state’s all-Democratic congressional delegation filed federal legislation to try and nullify the Massachusetts action.
Sununu’s Democratic opponent last year, former Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes of Concord, testified against the Massachusetts rule.
But Arnie Arnesen, liberal activist, 1992 nominee for governor and radio talk show host, said the Supreme Court rightly decided the matter.
“Yippee! it was an act of selfishness and pandering by @ChrisSununu during a pandemic,” Arnesen tweeted calling the decision “justice and fairness.”