CONCORD — Appearing before the state’s highest court Tuesday, a House member took up the gauntlet for the GOP in a long-running battle over a ban on legislators carrying guns on the floor in Representatives Hall at the State House.
State Rep. John Burt, R-Goffstown, brought the Supreme Court appeal after a Merrimack County Superior Court judge dismissed his lawsuit against a rule change the House adopted when Democrats took back control of that chamber in November 2018.
The policy on allowing firearms and other dangerous weapons on the House floor has changed over the past 10 years, depending on which party holds the majority.
After four years in the minority, Democrats regained leverage last time. One of their first actions was to restore the rule Republicans threw out in 2015.
The 220-163 vote largely followed party lines, with only four Democrats voting against the ban. One Republican voted for it.
Burt said the rule violates his Second Amendment rights.
Much of the oral argument Tuesday focused on whether the judicial branch has jurisdiction to rule on legal challenges to rules adopted by the Legislature.
Merrimack County Superior Court Judge John C. Kissinger Jr. previously had agreed with the House Speaker that the court was powerless in the matter.
The courts “review laws passed by the legislature, not the rules of proceedings within the legislative chambers,’’ Kissinger wrote in his ruling last August.
“The judiciary does not stand above the other two branches of government. To the contrary, the three branches are coequal, each with the inherent authority to set their own rules of proceedings and conduct with their chambers,” he wrote.
House legal counsel James Cianci said Kissinger rightly decided that the separation of powers gives the Legislature broad authority to adopt its own operational rules.
“The Legislature is best left to determine the conduct of its own members,” Cianci said.
Dan Hynes, the lawyer representing Burt, said the judicial branch has a duty to respond if legislative rules violate someone’s constitutional rights.
“If the House passes clearly unconstitutional rules, then the court should step in,” Hynes said.
After the oral arguments, Burt said he had some optimism.
“I know it’s a long shot, but there is hope. I thought the judges asked very good questions and seemed open-minded,” Burt said.
“I’m glad to have taken it this far and, of course, I’ll abide by whatever they decide.”
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, maintained the gun ban was appropriate because the House chamber becomes a “classroom” when fourth-graders from across the state come to watch the proceedings.
+++
The Supreme Court also heard oral arguments on two other high-profile matters.
The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire is challenging a 2019 state law (HB 1264) that equates voting with residency.
The lawsuit maintains it unconstitutionally burdens students and those new to the state.
Supporters of the law, which Gov. Chris Sununu signed, maintain it brings New Hampshire in line with all other states in the country that don’t allow non-residents to vote.
The court also heard the appeal of the owner of the Teatotaller café in Somersworth, who sued Facebook after it shut down his Instagram account.
Owner Emmett Soldati said he used the account to market his company to more than 2,000 followers.
A lower court dismissed Soldati’s appeal of Facebook’s decision. Soldati said he has never been given a reason his account was deleted.