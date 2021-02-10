CONCORD — Gov. Chris Sununu will propose a historic merger of New Hampshire’s two-year and four-year public college systems when he presents his two-year state budget plan Thursday.
Sununu long has been a promoter of permitting students to transfer credits from the state’s seven community colleges to the University System of New Hampshire.
If the Legislature endorses this reform, the four-year campuses at Durham, Plymouth, Keene and Manchester eventually would be combined with the two-year colleges in Manchester, Nashua, Concord, Portsmouth, Laconia, Claremont and Berlin.
He seeks the move as state demographic trends show enrollment across higher education will face sharp declines in coming years.
“This is a transformative moment for higher education in New Hampshire, and will turn 11 separate, competing colleges into one unified system. NH will go from 11 to one,” Sununu said in a letter to the board of trustees of both systems.
The first step will be to combine the two boards.
“While each university and college will maintain their own campus and brand, this change will help open doors for all students, and avoid each separate campus wasting time and money competing with each other,” Sununu said.
Trustees in the two systems embraced the idea.
“The governor is offering a common-sense approach at a time when we have to maximize both student experience and value to offset declining enrollment,” CCSNH trustee Jeff Cozzens of Littleton said.
“My foremost concern as a North Country trustee is expanding postsecondary access and opportunities for Granite Staters, improving efficiencies and continuing to build on the community and employer relationships that CCSNH has forged,” Cozzens said. “Gov. Sununu’s outside-the-box solution ticks all of the boxes, and I’m very hopeful for the future of higher education in the state.”
Jackie Eastwood, who serves on the USNH board, called the proposal “visionary and timely.”
“On the one hand, it lays out a pathway to affordable and seamless access for all New Hampshire residents to all of public higher education, from certificates and associate’s degrees, through bachelor’s and master’s degrees, to post-graduate professional education and lifelong learning,” Eastwood said.
“On the other hand, it enables the state to directly, proactively and strategically address the accelerating demographic and financial challenges facing higher education, thereby ensuring the long-term health, quality and financial viability of public higher education in New Hampshire.”
‘Spectrum of tax cuts’
The merger is one of the big-ticket items in a spending plan of many hundred pages that Sununu will talk about in a televised address on WMUR-TV at noon Thursday.
Sununu said Wednesday that he will propose a “spectrum of tax cuts” to help individuals and businesses.
During his reelection campaign, Sununu said he would cut the state’s 9% tax on hotel room rentals and restaurant meals to help the hospitality industry, which struggled during the pandemic.
Sununu earlier got on board with another round of cuts to the state’s two main taxes on business — the 7.7% Business Profits Tax and the 0.6% Business Enterprise Tax.
The pandemic caused soaring unemployment and threatened to create a massive deficit in the current state budget, which Sununu estimated last May could reach $500 million.
In his address, Sununu will reveal the latest estimate is $50 million in red ink at the end of the current two-year budget cycle on June 30.
“Unlike other states across the country, which are now raising taxes on businesses, taxing out-of-state workers, or enacting draconian budget cuts to cover their massive deficits, New Hampshire managed to mitigate the worst financial impacts of the pandemic — without raising taxes,” Sununu said in an excerpt of his speech that was released in advance.
The budget also will contain new investments to solve a boarding crisis in hospital emergency rooms.
As of Tuesday, a record 44 kids were boarded in emergency rooms across the state while waiting for mental health treatment. Another 48 adults in hospital ERs needed a permanent placement.
Two years ago, Lori Shibinette, then head of New Hampshire Hospital, had reduced that waiting list to single digits, a record low.
Sununu then promoted Shibinette, making her commissioner of the Department of Health and Human Services, the state’s largest agency.
Adding beds, resources
But the numbers of people waiting for treatment beds shot back up in the past year.
“These are uncertain times, and this pandemic has exacerbated our mental health crises. When I became governor our unspoken crisis had been neglected for years, but we’ve changed that,” Sununu said.
Sununu’s plan is to increase the number of “designated receiving facility beds” and add mobile crisis teams to support communities and reduce the waiting lists.
“It’s an all-hands approach for our citizens,” Sununu said.
Democratic legislative leaders said they hope Sununu would continue to support record aid to education contained in the current budget.
“It is essential that Gov. Sununu continue current levels of state education aid, as any reduction would harm public education and raise property taxes throughout the state,” said Rep. Mel Myler, D-Hopkinton.
Sununu said his plan will not cut education spending.
“In fact, today in New Hampshire, we spend more money per child on public education than ever before,” he said.