Historic race gambling close to becoming reality

BEDFORD – New Hampshire lawmakers are more than halfway there to legalizing the latest form of expanded gambling, permitting bets on past, randomly-selected horse races to benefit charities and state aid to education.
After a spirited debate last Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved the historic racing bill (HB 626) by a solid, 223-152 vote.
The concept already had the backing of the State Senate and Gov. Chris Sununu.
The Senate voted, 20-4, last April 1 to endorse a nearly identical bill (SB 112) and sent that one over to the House.
In his state budget address last February, Sununu proposed making historic racing legal (HB 2) to help pay for his two-year spending plan.
Legislative leaders in the coming weeks will decide how they want to try and make this gambling expansion a reality, either as this standalone bill or part of the global bargain over a state budget that will be negotiated late this spring.
State Rep. Patrick Abrami, R-Stratham, said these games would be a financial boon for non-profits, offered where charity gambling already occurs at 16 locations across the state marketed as “casinos” or “poker rooms.”
“These are not large-scale casinos; this is New Hampshire’s unique brand of gambling,” Abrami said.
But critics maintain the gambling operators will be the big winners as they will receive an estimated $49 million in annual revenue, compared to $12 million for aid to education and $6 million for charities.
“This is a giveaway of millions of dollars of revenue from the state to the operators,” said State Rep. Mary Beth Walz, D-Bow.
She noted charities currently get 35 percent of wagers from current charity gambling; they would only get 8.75 percent from historic racing.
This bill permits anyone 18 or older to place bets of up to $25 apiece, with no limit on the number of machines or the amount of gambling that can take place each day.
“Quite simply this is a bad bill. This includes all the costs of expanded gambling, but none of the benefits,” Walz said.
Heavily-lobbied bill in 2021
Outside of the state budget, the legislation is one of the most lobbied bills of the 21 session with at least a dozen lobbyists signed up to represent gambling companies and makers of video terminals used for this gambling.
House Ways and Means Chairman Norm Major, R-Atkinson, said charities get more from existing games because they pay operators rent to host those contests, and they won’t pay rent for historic racing.
The New Hampshire State Lottery, which would manage historic racing, has approved the revenue structure that recognizes historic racing costs operators more to manage than existing charity gambling does, Major said.
“The split between the charities, education trust fund and the operators is fair to all parties,” Major said.
Abrami said 500 charities currently benefit from these games, and there’s a waiting list for other non-profits who want to get in on it.
During this debate, volunteers and staffers with charities carried signs outside the NH Sportsplex here, urging lawmakers to pass the bill.
“To say this is not fair to the charities is a total misnomer,” Abrami said.
Currently, historic racing is legal in five states, Virginia the state most recently to adopt it in 2018.
“Slot machines are the most addictive form of gambling. An 18-year-old high school student could play $25 a pop every five seconds and lose $300 an hour,” said Rep. Kurt Wuelper, R-Strafford, an opponent.
The Wyoming Supreme Court ultimately ruled them illegal in 2006 and in its ruling the court called the game "a slot machine that attempts to mimic traditional pari-mutuel wagering".
Seven years later, that state’s Legislature overruled the court and made them legal.
Abrami said unlike slots, there is some skill involved in picking winners.
Gamblers will not know where or when the races they bet on were run or the names of the horses.
But they can use video terminals to look at “Skill Graph” charts similar to a Racing Form that provide detailed information about the past performance of all the competitors.
The machines look a lot like those gamblers in New Hampshire already use to find out if their Lucky 7 tickets are winners, he said,
“Are these slot machines? Yes, they may look and feel like a slot machine, but they are not,” Abrami said.
Advocates have been lobbying for this gambling for more than a decade.
In the past, the effort ran into a political brick wall of opposition from Senate leaders from both parties who instead wanted full-blown casinos.
The casino push here has quietly lost all momentum since Massachusetts in June 2019 opened the glitzy, Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett, less than an hour from the New Hampshire border.