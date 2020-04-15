Not only does that quarantine haircut look like a crime, it technically is one, though the punishment will probably be limited to the mirror.
State law makes it illegal to cut hair without a proper license, but people who have resorted to home haircuts during the coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t be worried, an official said.
Lindsey Courtney, interim executive director of the state’s Office of Professional Licensure and Certification, said the law is intended to prohibit unlicensed individuals from engaging in barbering as an occupation.
“I guess somebody broadly construing that could interpret it to be unlawful to cut hair under any circumstances, but obviously there are a couple of caveats to that,” she said.
Temporary closures of barber shops and salons have left many people scratching their heads as they try to figure out how to get a trim.
Beth Dupell of Stratham is one of those who cut her own hair recently and got her husband to help out. She wasn’t concerned about breaking any barbering laws.
“I would compare this to dentistry. Dental hygienists are licensed to perform the services at a dental office, one of which is teeth cleaning, but every day millions of us clean our teeth at home, or at least I hope so,” she said.
The law is known as RSA 313-A and includes a section related to license requirements stating that it’s a class A misdemeanor for “any natural person, and a felony for any other person, to engage in any practice regulated by this chapter without the appropriate license.”
Courtney said it’s highly unlikely that any law enforcement officer would ever enforce such a law when it comes to cutting a family member's hair.
“That would seem to be a very unreasonable approach,” she said.
Courtney said she plans to add it to a list of possible legislative changes to clarify the intent of the law.