HOOKSETT — Voters go to the polls on Tuesday in the first step toward filling the position left vacant by the recently deceased State Rep. Dick Marple.
Three Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination in Tuesday’s primary and the chance to advance to a special election for Marple’s seat, scheduled for March 10.
John Leavitt, owner of Leavitt Motor Group, became one of Hooksett’s four state representatives in Concord in 2016. However, he could not advance past the Republican Primary in 2018, finishing 117 votes behind Marple for the final slot on the GOP slate.
Leavitt has highlighted his efforts to pass legislation supporting Keno and concealed-carry permits as well as a law that considers the homicide of any woman more than 20 weeks pregnant as a double homicide.
One of his challengers, former Hooksett Town Councilor David Ross, also identifies himself as strongly pro-life, citing his frequent participation in March for Life rallies in Concord. Ross said he saw Marple as an inspiration even though they did not agree on every single topic, and he said he hopes to continue what he saw as Marple’s commitment to constitutional values and fiscal discipline in the state Legislature.
“My hope is to engage and learn how to make our state work as best and lean as it can without infringing on individual freedoms and property rights, while preserving our resources and advantages,” said Ross in a recent letter to the editor.
The third candidate for the Republican nomination is Budget Committee Member Elliot Axelman.
Axelman, whose goal in running is to reduce the size of government, has so far earned the support of 30 GOP state representatives elsewhere in the state as well as support from Young Americans for Liberty, a libertarian activist group.
“From the numerous attacks on the second amendment, attempts to increase or create taxes, attempts to increase barriers to opportunity, and outright disdain for education freedom — it is more clear now than ever that only our united Republican minority and Governor Sununu stand in the way of New Hampshire becoming Massachusetts,” said Axelman.
Axelman and Ross have been critical about the special election itself, which will cost the town several thousand dollars and result in a representative who will only have a limited amount of time in Concord before the Legislature adjourns and campaigning begins again in the fall.
Town Council Chairman James Sullivan defended the Council’s decision to seek a special election, stating Hooksett would be without its full complement of state representatives for just over a year if no special election is held.
“I personally didn’t think it made sense for Hooksett not to have a full delegation in Concord for over a year,” he said.
Sullivan added that the town is seeking to reduce costs for the election by pairing it with Hooksett’s Town Meeting day and ordering smaller ballots.
The winner of Tuesday’s primary will face presumptive Democratic nominee Kathleen Martins.
Martins, the only Democratic candidate seeking Marple’s seat, received 2,531 votes in 2018, 113 behind Marple for fourth place.
She believes she can provide a unique perspective to Hooksett’s delegation, which currently consists of three Republicans following Marple’s death. She hopes to be a representative for all residents of Hooksett, not just Democrats.
“I want to be someone who considers every issue fairly, someone open to taking feedback,” she said.
Polling for Tuesday’s special election primary will take place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Cawley Middle School gymnasium.