CONCORD — Let the horse trading begin.
The 2022 session of the New Hampshire Legislature enters a critical negotiating stage Thursday as House and Senate leaders decide how much they want to find common ground on the bills still in dispute.
Since the 2020 elections, Republicans have held all levers of power at the State House.
But differences remain this spring among House and Senate GOP lawmakers over how much of a record state budget surplus they want to spend and how far they want to go in opposing vaccine mandates.
That’s why over the past two weeks leaders in both bodies have tried to load up bills to keep their own causes alive.
Perhaps it’s fitting that before kicking off this contentious process, the entire Legislature will meet in joint session Thursday morning to hear from Lech Walesa, founder of the Solidarity movement and the first popularly elected president of Poland.
Walesa is making stops in New Hampshire this week to help raise money to manage care for the more than 2.6 million Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Poland.
The Legislature has a tried-and-true process for resolving differences between competing versions of the same bill.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, will preside over the naming of a few dozen or more conference committees.
Each of these committees will have four House members and three senators to serve as negotiators.
Once named, the committees have until May 19, a week from Thursday, to reach agreements or inform the Legislature that a compromise can’t be found.
Packard and Morse already have made plans to bring lawmakers back on May 26 to vote up or down on all the proposed agreements.
Simple ed bill explodes
Supporters of the 27 career and technical education centers began the 2022 session with a simple bill (HB 1661) to require that referring schools and the centers work out scheduling agreements so students can attend classes at both venues.
“We have a good relationship with our sending schools, but this brings the issue of communication to the forefront,” said David Warrender, director of career & technical education at the Huot Center in Laconia, during a recent hearing.
Little did they know this would become most picked-upon bill of 2022 and likely the mother of all conference committees next week.
Legislative drafters have renamed this bill six different times because of the number of attempts to attach other ideas to it.
It started in March when House Speaker Packard decided the bill was the perfect landing spot for a new $35 million parking garage for legislators kitty-corner to the State House.
The plan calls for demolishing a former state bank building that has housed the state Department of Justice since the early 1990s.
The new garage will replace the existing Storrs Street garage two blocks from the capitol building.
The circa-1976 parking structure corroded so badly that steel nets were installed to catch falling concrete before it crashed onto cars or pedestrians below.
“I never dreamed when I became speaker that I would be advocating for a new parking garage,” Packard told a Senate committee last month.
“We have a structure over there that is becoming worse and worse every year,” Packard said.
Senate President Morse got the Senate to trim the parking garage item to $9 million for design, engineering and short-term leasing to house state prosecutors.
The next Legislature should decide how to pay for the entire project, Morse said.
Amendment auction
Last Thursday night, as the Senate met well past 10 p.m., Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, led an amendment mini-auction.
When the dust settled, the loaded-up bill had 29 different sections, including signature Senate priorities on bail reform, housing, health and human services and aid to education.
“We have a nice garage we would like to park this one in too,” Bradley quipped at one point.
The newer add-ons included:
• Health and Human Services: The state’s largest agency had a 23-item wish list it put into a separate bill (SB 430) Bradley had authored that got changed in the House.
This includes a $2.8 million pilot for developmental services, $2.4 million to hike the rates paid for birthing services under Medicaid by up to 25% and $700,000 if the feds allow family caregivers to get paid as personal care attendants.
• Bail reform: The Senate and House already had passed their competing bills on this topic. Bradley added the tougher Senate version, which would create a “rebuttable presumption” that those arrested for violent offenses be held without bail until they go before a judge.
• Education aid: Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, asked and got the Senate to add her plan to give $14 million of increased annual aid to the 100 most property- and income-poor school districts in New Hampshire (SB 420).
She sought refuge for her bill after the House added to Hennessey’s bill a plan to make wealthier families eligible to benefit from an education tax credit that’s available to sponsoring business owners.
• Affordable housing: Bradley resurrected Gov. Chris Sununu’s priority bill to create more incentives for communities to build workforce or affordable housing. The House dumped it last week.
Bradley said he removed two sections from that Senate-passed bill to secure the endorsement of the New Hampshire Municipal Association for this latest version.
While House Republicans have been on their own, adding their bills to Senate plans, much of the Senate activity of late has been bipartisan.
The Senate approved this mega-bill on a 23-0 vote.
Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, couldn’t resist a jab at Bradley for creating a Christmas tree bill laden with legislative ornaments.
“Can we add tinsel and balls to this bill?” Giuda joked.
Senate President Morse was amused when he saw in the Senate chamber Terry Pfaff, the general court’s chief operating officer and a champion of the parking garage project.
“Terry Pfaff is having a heart attack in the back,” Morse remarked.
House doing its own auctions
Greg Moore, state director of Americans for Prosperity and a former House chief of staff, said the trick is making sure a wish list doesn’t become too big to succeed.
“Never make a Christmas tree too heavy or it will collapse,” Moore said.
House Education Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill, the sponsor and cheerleader of the career technical centers proposal, will lead House conferees.
The House negotiators include Rep. Leonard Turcotte, R-Barrington, who last week learned the Senate had dispatched two of his favorite bills, one (HB 1582) to repeal the voluntary family leave program and the other (HB 1337) to cut the number of weeks someone can collect unemployment when the jobless rate plummets.
Not to be outdone, Turcotte last Thursday attached his unemployment duration change onto a favorite bill of Morse’s, which would spend more than $70 million in budget surplus on highway and bridge aid (SB 401).