Strafford County commission districts likely headed for talks
The House of Representatives and State Senate this week will create committees to try and resolve differences between two versions of the same bill.  One issue in dispute would create separate voting districts to elect the three Strafford County commissioners.

Here, State Rep. Michael Granger, R-Milton, spoke in support of that proposal during a Senate hearing last month.

CONCORD — Horse-trading season begins at the State House this week, with the biggest deal -- a two-year state budget -- already done, thanks to a bipartisan compromise.

Every two years, the battle over a spending blueprint for state government typically dominates the behind-the-scenes talks over how to resolve political differences. Not this year.