The House of Representatives and State Senate this week will create committees to try and resolve differences between two versions of the same bill. One issue in dispute would create separate voting districts to elect the three Strafford County commissioners.
Here, State Rep. Michael Granger, R-Milton, spoke in support of that proposal during a Senate hearing last month.
CONCORD — Horse-trading season begins at the State House this week, with the biggest deal -- a two-year state budget -- already done, thanks to a bipartisan compromise.
Every two years, the battle over a spending blueprint for state government typically dominates the behind-the-scenes talks over how to resolve political differences. Not this year.
House and Senate leaders still could have as many as two dozen bills in dispute, including those related to law enforcement, environmental protection, hunting and public education and other topics.
The House and Senate on Thursday will decide which bills they are willing to concur on and which will go to conference committees of negotiators from both sides.
These committees will have until late afternoon on June 22 to reach agreement.
In the following week, lawmakers must cast up-or-down votes on those compromises.
These are a few of the contested bills likely to become the subject of negotiation:
• Bail reform (HB 610): This is a top priority for both Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, and Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester. Their proposal would require offenders accused of serious crimes to go before a judge before qualifying for bail. A few months ago, House leaders decided this issue required more study this summer and fall. The police chiefs' lobby has been pushing hard for this legislation. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire is dead set against it.
• Derelict fishing gear (HB 442): By an overwhelming margin, the House approved a season for scuba divers to fish for lobsters. The Senate rejected it in favor of a three-year program to work on retrieval of fishing gear left in the bottom of the ocean. Some who voted for the lobster season proposal in the House have since come out against it.
• Unused school property (HB 536): Sen. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton, has championed this bill, which would force school districts to give public charter programs the chance to buy unused school district property. Charter school advocates and Lang have argued it's too easy for public school boards and administrators to ignore their offers to buy public parcels.
• Voting machines/election portal (SB 70): House Election Laws Committee Chairman Ross Berry, R-Manchester, combined a state-run election information portal with a grant program for cities and towns to apply for federal money to replace old voting machines. In March, the Senate killed legislation to create a voting machine replacement grant program for communities.
• Strafford County Commissioners (HB 75): The state Senate approved new voting districts for the three elected commissioners in Strafford County; they currently all run at large. A House committee shipped the same proposal off for more study last spring.