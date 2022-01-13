CONCORD — Citing the chronic workforce shortage, hospitality industry leaders urged a State Senate committee Thursday to let their youngest workers, 14-year-olds, bus tables.
Michael Sommers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association, also asked lawmakers to consider letting 16- and 17-year-olds work longer than the current limit of 30 hours a week.
“I think this just gives flexibility where the business, the parent and the student can come to some arrangement that works for everyone,” Sommers told the Senate Commerce Committee Thursday.
Somers had suggested raising that limit to 35 hours weekly.
State liquor laws have restricted 14-year-olds from being able to bus tables since that can include removing unfinished alcoholic drinks.
Those who are 15 years old also can’t bus tables in a lounge section of a restaurant or bar.
This amended bill would let those 14 and older bus tables in both settings.
State Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, said the pandemic has only made it harder for restaurants to find and keep enough work force to keep the doors open seven days a week.
She said her amended bill would also eliminate some confusing language in existing child labor laws (SB 345).
“If you have gone into any of your local restaurants or shops on our Main Streets, you know we have a real severe situation in this state,” Hennessey said.
The State Liquor Commission supports the change regarding younger workers busing tables, Hennessey said.
Mike Sillon is co-owner and founder of the Aroma Joe’s chain, which has 82 stores across five states.
He operates 19 of those stores, 13 of them in New Hampshire, and he said many teens want to work longer hours especially on the weekends than they can under state law.
“We pride ourselves in scheduling around these kids; their education is very important to us,” Sillon said.
But State Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, who is the father of four children, said he worries that letting youths work longer hours would harm their education.
“I just see this as too many hours,” Gannon said. “I am afraid you put a dollar bill in front of them then they will not be able to resist it.”
Deputy Labor Commissioner Rudy Ogden said federal restrictions on child labor laws apply to most New Hampshire businesses.
That’s because they kick in if the company does interstate commerce, which includes taking an out-of-state credit card as payment.
The current limits for workers under 16 is they can’t work longer than three hours on a school day, 18 hours during a school week and 40 hours during summer vacation, he said.