The 2022 election-year edition of the New Hampshire Legislature begins Wednesday, with lawmakers quickly facing partisan battles over issues ranging from abortion, gun rights and education choice to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, immigration and redistricting.
More than 200 bills left over from the 2021 session are still awaiting action.
The winter surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths dashed the hopes of both House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, to start 2022 back in their historic State House chambers.
Instead, the 400-member House will meet in the Doubletree hotel’s convention space in downtown Manchester, while the 24-person Senate will convene in Representatives Hall at the State House, where the Senate met throughout 2021.
Last week, Packard said all precautions were being taken to ensure safety of lawmakers and staff, including sending free rapid COVID-19 tests to all House members.
“We recommend testing yourself prior to attendance,” Packard said.
But some Democratic legislators were upset these in-person meetings were happening at all.
“Welcome to the new world where science and health are pie-in-the-sky ideas,” said Manchester Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight.
The state Constitution requires the Legislature to begin its annual session on the first Wednesday of January.
Democratic leaders said that didn’t mean the House had to hold marathon sessions to try and complete action on all 224 bills left over from 2021.
The plan also is to take up six House and Senate bills Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed last spring, including one that would move from September to August the date of the state primary election held every two years (HB 98).
In both the House and Senate, many of these leftover bills are headed for the trash heap if Republican leaders get their way.
In the House, committees recommended that 99 bills be killed and another 42 sent to interim study, effectively killing them.
Likewise, in the Senate, only 15 of 42 leftover bills are recommended to be passed in any form.
Abortion
On a small number of issues, the socially-conservative GOP leadership will be leading from behind, such as on abortion rights.
The House Judiciary Committee narrowly recommended the repeal of a first-ever requirement that any woman getting an abortion must undergo an ultrasound.
The requirement was contained in the ban on abortions after 24 weeks passed last year, the first such prohibition in the state since 1973.
Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, said the repeal (HB 622) is the least the Legislature should do. She’s proposing in 2022 to repeal the abortion ban entirely.
“The majority of the committee concluded that a decision as to whether or not an ultrasound examination should be conducted required a medical determination, made by the medical professionals and the patient, and not a legislative determination,” Smith said.
Rep. Kurt Wuelper, R-Strafford, said an ultrasound is critical to make sure abortions aren’t performed on fetuses older than 24 weeks.
“The mother’s risk increases with each passing week as the baby grows larger.Late-term abortions have substantial risk of serious, even life-threatening, complications for the mother,” said Wuelper, chairman of the board of New Hampshire Right to Life.
“Many are performed under ultrasound guidance for that reason,” he said.
Gov. Chris Sununu signed the two-year state budget trailer bill that included the 24-week abortion ban.
Soon after that decision, however, Sununu said he would support repealing the ultrasound requirement and also would sign legislation to exempt from the abortion ban pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.
Immigration
On immigration, the House Criminal Justice Committee is recommending a bill (HB 579) to impose new requirements before the federal government conducts a checkpoint to catch illegal immigrants in New Hampshire.
“Given the significant intrusion on civil liberties that these federal checkpoints represent, this bill merely requires that local agencies provide 24 hours’ notice to the public,” said Rep. Linda Harriott-Gathright, D-Nashua.
Rep. Chris True, R-Sandown, said while well-meaning, the measure would render such checkpoints useless.
“It requires that notice be given so that those who are in the country illegally are alerted, so that they can avoid the checkpoint,” True said.
Vaccine mandates
Packard’s leadership team is also defying Sununu by recommending a ban (HB 255) on all COVID-19 vaccine mandates, whether in public or private sectors.
“This bill does not address or discuss the efficacy of vaccines, it simply states that entities cannot require an individual to be vaccinated,” said House Education Committee Chairman Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill.
“Public and private entities may continue to request or require mask wearing and follow other CDC protocols.”
Sununu said he opposes any legislation that would prevent private businesses from adopting their own vaccine mandate for employees or visitors.
Education grants
One of the most partisan battles over education freedom accounts (EFAs) — “vouchers,” as labeled by their critics — is back again as conservatives seek to dramatically increase payments that would go to parents who send their children to private, religious or alternative public schools.
The bill (HB 607) up for a vote would allow any city or town that votes by a 60% majority to give parents a much bigger grant.
These “local” education freedom accounts would amount to 80% of what’s spent on local schools, minus spending for special education.
Current EFA grants are smaller: They represent the state’s base education adequacy grant it gives to all school districts, roughly $3,800 a child, plus an additional amount for students who come from low-income families or have special needs.
“The resident school district will benefit from the program since they will continue to get all appropriate state funding and keep 20% of the local funding,” said Rep. Glenn Cordelli, R-Tuftonboro.
“It is, therefore, a win-win situation for the student and school district.”
The American Federation of Teachers sent an urgent alert last week, urging its members lobby the House to reject these payments, which could go to any parent regardless of family income.
Currently these accounts are limited to those who make up to 300% of the federal poverty level or about $79,000 for a family of four.
“Meanwhile, you’ll be hit with property tax hikes and neighborhood schools will suffer. Your kids could soon lose music, art, library, and sports,” the AFT charged.
“Class sizes could explode. Your child’s school could even close.”
On gun rights, the Senate will consider amending a House-passed bill (HB 307) to preempt any local ordinances that impose gun restrictions that do not already exist in state or federal law.
Proponents pushed this measure to overcome gun bans on college campuses and any local rules that further restrict gun use.