MANCHESTER — Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics would have to continue paying to remove forever chemical contamination of well water in Merrimack under legislation the House of Representatives adopted Thursday.
The unusual decision of the House to reject its own policy committee and pass this legislation (HB 478) underscored the bipartisan support for this cause.
A leadership move to kill the bill failed, 218-139, and the House then voted on a voice vote to pass it on to the State Senate for further review.
The town and Saint-Gobain entered into an agreement in 2016 for the company to make the water filtration upgrades through 2023.
This legislation would require the company to keep paying for those treatment systems into the future and not have any costs passed on to local ratepayers.
State Rep. Bill Boyd, R-Merrimack, said the contamination has been more pervasive than first feared and the state has since imposed even tighter limits on these perfluorooctanoic acid compounds (PFOAs).
“We are just asking Saint-Gobain to do the right thing and provide clean, potable water, not only to our citizens but for individuals (business owners) who use the community as their base of operations,” Boyd said.
The House Judiciary Committee had voted, 14-7, to recommend killing this bill.
Rep. Mark McLean, R-Manchester, said town officials were already in court challenging the contract it had signed with the town and that was the proper place for this dispute to resolve itself.
“The courts are well positioned to do this kind of work; the Legislature is not,” McLean said.
“Saint-Gobain stands firmly behind our settlement agreement with the Merrimack Village District, an agreement that was signed by both parties after two years of good-faith negotiations,” according to a statement from Peter Clark, the firm’s spokesman.
“To overturn a single settlement agreement by legislative act would set a dangerous precedent for New Hampshire, and we believe challenges of this type are best suited for the court of law.”
Rep. Nancy Mayville, R-Merrimack, urged House members to send a message against all corporate polluters by coming down in favor of this bill.
“Unless we hold this company accountable for their actions, this travesty may well come to another town and another county,” Mayville said.