House budget boss blames spending hike on inflation, workforce shortage
House Finance Chairman Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston and center, presided over a briefing on a two-year state budget plan that faces a final vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday.

CONCORD — The top House budget writer urged lawmakers to embrace a nearly $16 billion state budget he called a “record” spending increase due to inflation and a chronic workforce shortage.

House Finance Committee Chairman Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, said it’s clear with such a closely divided House that the proposal is likely to fail its first test Thursday without some Democratic support.