CONCORD — The top House budget writer urged lawmakers to embrace a nearly $16 billion state budget he called a “record” spending increase due to inflation and a chronic workforce shortage.
House Finance Committee Chairman Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, said it’s clear with such a closely divided House that the proposal is likely to fail its first test Thursday without some Democratic support.
“We have to get votes from both sides or we won’t pass it,” Weyler said at the opening of a two-hour briefing on the 1,500-page budget bill.
“There are things in it that people hate on both sides; there are things in it that people love on both sides.”
Last February, Gov. Chris Sununu proposed a budget that contained a 16% increase in spending from all sources and 17% from state taxes and fees.
The House Finance proposal would spend 18% more from both categories, according to the Legislative Budget Assistant’s Office.
Weyler said the state is dealing with the highest inflation rate in 40 years and that’s inevitably driven up spending.
The workforce shortage in state government compelled Sununu to agree to give all state workers pay increases of 10% and 2%, Weyler said.
This House budget includes an average 11% more in rates paid to providers of services in the Medicaid program as nonprofit leaders across the state have said they can’t fill essential positions.
“We are going to a record increase; everything is more expensive,” declared Weyler, who was helping to write his 15th two-year state budget.
Rep. Michael Vose, R-Epping, asked Weyler if this spending increase would drop the state’s fiscal ranking.
Despite increase, N.H. fiscal ranking may hold
In 2021, the fiscally conservative Taxpayer Foundation said New Hampshire spent the fourth least in per capita spending on state government.
“I expect they (other states) will all have to go up to keep people working,” Weyler said. “We still have some very good rankings the state and I don’t think that will change much.”
State Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough, was the only Democrat on the House Finance panel to endorse the final product last week.
House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester has sought other changes, including giving bigger rate increases to Medicaid providers and curbing who can qualify in the future for Education Freedom Accounts that give scholarships to income-eligible parents who send their children to private, home or alternative public schools.
Individual legislators have submitted 13 proposed amendments to the House budget trailer bill (HB 2) in advance of a Wednesday deadline to submit them.
These include a bipartisan amendment that would rewrite the $158 million of increased state aid to education already in the House’s proposed budget.
This proposal from Republican and Democratic leaders on education policy would alter the formula to direct more grant money to the property-poorest communities in the state.
A few House Democrats at Tuesday’s briefing criticized the decision to speed up by two years the repeal of the state’s tax on interest and dividends, and there is a proposed amendment to get rid of that tax cut.
“Do you really think this is going to make a magnet for high-income individuals?” Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, asked rhetorically. “Where are they going to live?”
Rep. Dan McGuire, R-Epsom, said the tax is “the asterisk” for New Hampshire that claims there is no broad-based income tax since it is a levy on unearned income.
“Unlike all of our other taxes, this is a direct tax on the future viability of the New Hampshire economy,” McGuire said.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said the budget will help Medicaid providers fill vacant jobs but House Democrats may seek to boost them further Thursday.
The House plan sets aside $94 million of rate hikes for non-hospital providers while Democrats on the Finance Committee had wanted closer to $200 million of increases.
Rep. J.R. Hoell, R-Dunbarton, stepped off the House Finance Committee on the day of the budget vote last week because he could not support the spending increase.
He proposed adding a cut in the business enterprise tax to the trailer bill.
Hoell said he was working on a further amendment to “level fund” some state spending to reduce the bottom line of the budget.