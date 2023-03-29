CONCORD — A two-year $14 billion state budget cleared the House Finance Committee, 14-11, almost entirely along party lines Wednesday.
Both Republican and Democratic leaders said negotiations continue and they could not rule out making further changes before it faces a showdown vote before the full House of Representatives next Thursday.
The House plan would spend nearly $6.4 billion from state taxes and fees or $84 million more than the proposal Gov. Chris Sununu had proposed in February.
House budget writers were relying on $61 million less in revenue estimates than Sununu.
They were able to spend more than Sununu by making more use of budget surpluses.
By July 1, 2025, the House budget presumes there will be $256 million of unspent surplus in the state’s Rainy Day Fund; Sununu’s budget would grow the Rainy Day Fund to $341 million.
“I think we did some really good work that we are proud of even as we continue to negotiate with one another,” said Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, who ran the working group that dealt with the Department of Health and Human Services that consumes nearly half the budget.
Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, said the spending plan didn’t do enough, however, especially when it came to raising rates paid to providers under the federal-state Medicaid insurance program for low-income, disabled and some senior citizens.
“There are still some area where we have some pretty strong differences,” Wallner said.
“I am hoping in the next few days, before next Thursday we are going to come to some agreement but I can’t vote for this today.”
One Democrat breaks with party
The House budget would increase Medicaid rates by $94 million over the next two years; House Democrats had wanted to increase them by about $200 million.
Sununu had proposed increasing all rates by 3.1% totaling $34 million.
Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough, broke with his colleagues as the only Democrat on board for the 14-11 votes in favor of the budget and the trailer bill that makes necessary changes in state law.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, made Leishman chairman of the working group with budget control over more than 15 state agencies including the state treasurer and Departments of Justice, Banking and Insurance.
“I can’t abandon the work that has been done,” Leishman said, alluding to pay raises of 10% and 2% contained in the budget for all state workers and higher pension benefits for more than 1,800 state workers.
State Rep. Joe Sweeney, R-Salem, had urged House Democrats to support the changes and seek higher spending if the budget goes onto the state Senate.
“This is a bipartisan budget that we have put together. We are increasing spending by $1 billion without increasing a single tax or fee due to the strength of this economy,” Sweeney said.
Rep. Mary Heath, D-Manchester, said one glaring omission in the budget was building aid in support of school construction projects.
Sununu had proposed a $75 million placeholder in his budget but the House panel took it out.
House Democrats also wanted out of this budget the decision on how long to keep in place the Medicaid expansion program that since 2015 has offered health insurance coverage to lower-income adults.
The House budget trailer bill extends the program for only two years; the Senate has already approved a separate bill to extend it permanently.
Many House Democrats had opposed the budget speeding up by two years the repeal of the state’s tax on Interest and Dividends that will reduce revenue by $17.4 million in 2025.
House Finance Chairman Ken Weyler, R-Kingston, said he’s most proud the plan changes taxes that go into the Education Trust Fund so it no longer operates with huge surpluses.
This reform will free up as much as $100 million a year available for spending in the future on other state priorities, Weyler said.