CONCORD — House budget writers on Thursday scrapped a Senate-passed plan to replace the Sununu Youth Services Center of Manchester with a smaller $15 million treatment center for troubled juveniles.
The House Finance Committee instead voted, 23-0, to endorse an amendment to repeal the March 1 deadline for closing the Manchester complex, which is still on the calendar.
The House's alternative plan would give the Division of Children Youth and Families $1.5 million to staff the SYSC at least through the end of the current budget cycle on June 30.
Gov. Chris Sununu and top state officials had been urging lawmakers to postpone the closure date to end state employees' uncertainty over the future of the facility, which is named for the governor's father, former Gov. John Sununu.
The Senate last month approved by a 24-0 vote a comprehensive plan (SB 1) for a replacement center focused more on treatment and less on incarceration. That Senate bill also would set Nov. 1, 2024 as the target date to open the new center and close the SYSC.
House leaders from both parties raised some of the same concerns about the proposed replacement as they did when negotiations on an earlier compromise broke off last spring.
They said they had doubts that $15 million was enough to build the new center, citing a new $21.6 million estimate from the state Department of Administrative Services due mainly to inflation in construction costs.
State Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said the state should first settle on the best location for the new center and address its operations in the next two-year state budget, which the Legislature will work on this spring.
The leading contender for the location is space on the grounds of the now state-owned Hampstead Hospital.
“Everyone wants Hampstead. The problem is if you live in Hampstead, you haven’t been respected yet," Edwards said. "We haven’t gone to Hampstead and said, ‘Hey this is what we are thinking, what do you think?’”
State officials have said they are reviewing possible state-owned properties in Hampstead, Manchester and Concord.
Joe Ribsam, director of the state Division of Youth, Children and Families, said it’s premature to pick a location because detailed site reviews haven’t been done.
“We are not in a position nor is it our role to be stating what the site should be. We can’t get there today,” Ribsam told the panel.
The House amendment would spend up to $400,000 on “site evaluation.” The Department of Health and Human Services then would have to recommend a preferred site no later than Sept. 30.
A new 11-person commission would receive that site decision and issue a preliminary report on its own findings by Nov. 1, with a final report by Nov. 1 next year.
Sununu backs Senate plan
Child Advocate Cassandra Sanchez, Ribsam and leaders of human service groups had all urged the House to support the Senate package.
“The most critical thing is getting this closure date off the books, and this accomplishes that,” Ribsam said after the House committee vote.
In a letter, Sununu urged the committee to embrace the Senate product.
“We have a good understanding of what we need next for the relatively small population of youth for whom detention and commitment are appropriate to ensure community safety,” Sununu wrote. “We know what we need to do to meet the needs of these youth while keeping communities safe. We now need to pass SB 1 to get it done.”
Rep. J.R. Hoell, R-Dunbarton, said many House members on both sides thought the replacement process was moving too fast.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that as passed by the Senate, SB 1 would go down in the House,” Hoell said. “There are just too many issues to work out. It’s why we have a state budget to resolve them.”
Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, former House Finance chair, agreed the details could wait for more budget review. Affected local officials need to know where the state is heading, she said.
“The budget is the place where we need to look at the financial aspects of this,” Wallner said.
The House could vote on the amendment proposal when it meets next Tuesday.
If approved, it would go over to the state Senate for its review.
Sununu has said he would like to "bulldoze" the SYSC as soon as possible.
Criminal prosecutors have charged former staff of the Youth Development Center and SYSC with sexual and emotional abuse of former residents going back decades.
Last year, the state created a $100 million fund to compensate victims.