House budget writers defend retirement spending strategy
Buy Now

House Finance Committee Chairman Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston and inset, opened the Senate Finance Committee's briefing over the two-year state budget that cleared the House of Representatives with strong bipartisan support last week.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — House budget writers defended their decision to use $50 million in one-time surplus funds to lower the retirement system’s unfunded liability rather than to commit the state to support 7.5% of retirement costs at the city and town level.

A year ago, the Legislature had approved a one-time 7.5% payment for what cities and towns have to pay to support ongoing pension costs.