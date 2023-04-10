House Finance Committee Chairman Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston and inset, opened the Senate Finance Committee's briefing over the two-year state budget that cleared the House of Representatives with strong bipartisan support last week.
CONCORD — House budget writers defended their decision to use $50 million in one-time surplus funds to lower the retirement system’s unfunded liability rather than to commit the state to support 7.5% of retirement costs at the city and town level.
A year ago, the Legislature had approved a one-time 7.5% payment for what cities and towns have to pay to support ongoing pension costs.
The state used to support 30% of retirement costs until the Legislature cut them back starting 20 years ago and eventually did away with any subsidy during the great recession in 2009.
House and Senate Democratic leaders had proposed to make that 7.5% state backing permanent in a 2023 bill (HB 50).
But state Rep. Dan McGuire, R-Epsom, said doing this rewards public employers who add to their payrolls while paying off a small piece of the estimated $5.7 billion unfunded liability is a greater benefit for property taxpayers.
“That’s (7.5% support) an incentive for overspending in my view,” McGuire told the Senate Finance Committee during its first briefing on the two-year state budget bill the House had approved with strong bipartisan support last week.
Using surplus to pay down $50 million in retirement debt translates to more than $100 million of interest costs cities and towns would otherwise have to pay, McGuire added.
The House embraced that policy change by a vote of 276-99 last month.
Weyler hits free school lunch expansion
McGuire also explained other retirement system changes made in the House budget, the biggest to commit the state to spend $500 million over the next 10 years to restore pension benefits cuts the Legislature made to 1,800 younger local and state public safety workers 11 years ago.
The House budget also provides a one-time, cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to all police, fire and correction employees (Group 2) who retired at least 10 years ago.
The COLA is capped for the highest-pensioners at $3,000, McGuire said.
He noted Group 2 retirees do not receive Social Security while teachers, state and municipal workers (Group 1) get Social Security and have gotten COLAs.
House Finance Committee Chairman Ken Weyler, R-Weyler, R-Kingston, noted one change the House made in the budget he disagreed with was to dramatically increase the number of school students who would qualify for a free and reduced lunch.
Currently, students from families that make up to 133% of the federal poverty level ($41,400 for a family of four) can get a free meal and those up to 185% ($54,000 for a family of four) of the poverty level can get a reduced price meal.
This change contained in the House trailer bill would raise the eligibility for a free meal to 300% of the federal poverty level ($90,000 for a family of four).
The House had passed over to the State Senate a separate bill (HB 572) making this change last month on a vote of 201-177.
"This could cost as much as $100 million to get it done,” Weyler said, adding the budget language makes clear the state will only support this “subject to the availability of funds.”
“You might want to do away with it; it wouldn’t hurt my feelings,” Weyler told Senate budget writers.