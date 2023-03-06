CONCORD — Only juveniles accused of serious violent felonies could be committed to the replacement complex for the Sununu Youth Services Center until they turn 18, under a proposal by state Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham, a retired chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
All juveniles suffering from a “serious emotional disturbance” would receive case-management services meant to give them treatment closer to home.
House budget writers remain divided over whether lawmakers should amend criminal law to change the profile of juveniles detained or committed to the Manchester complex, which the proposal would require.
House Finance Committee Chairman Kenneth Weyler, R-Kingston, said his panel would conduct a public hearing March 15.
Weyler said the finance panel will consider this change along with two other amendments from state Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, which deal with financing construction of the replacement to the center.
State Rep. Keith Erf, R-Weare, said the criminal code change is similar to legislation (HB 254) that the House endorsed twice last year.
“We should look at this as a whole,” Erf said.
Edwards said the House budget panel should not be taking up changes in policy. He noted the makeup of the House was “quite different” than in 2022.
“I am just losing my patience for the way in which we find new ways, creative ways, to delay the process,” Edwards said.
Other committees have time to study this issue further, since a new treatment complex is not likely to open until 2025 at the earliest, he said.
“We have a budget we need to do in the next few weeks. We ought to stick to our knitting, which is let’s do the finance things and turn the rest of this over to others,” Edwards said.
A straw poll of the panel Monday found overwhelming support, however, for looking at these three amendments together.
“We should be considering them all at the same time,” said state Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord.
Gov. Chris Sununu late last month signed a stopgap bill (SB 1) that keeps the center open past a March 1 closure date.
Facility price could climb
The law keeps the complex open until at least November 2024 while planning proceeds on a $15 million replacement.
Edwards on Monday offered a change that would hike the cost of the replacement facility to $21.6 million.
It also would give the Department of Health and Human Services the authority to recommend to the Legislature how many beds it should have.
State Senate leaders have wanted to limit the complex to no more than 12 beds, while the House has favored allowing capacity for up to 18.
Chase Hagaman, deputy director of the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery, said the state is eligible to use up to $15 million federal American Rescue Plan Act grants toward construction of the new treatment center.
In his budget, Sununu proposed setting aside $10 million in state dollars to match the ARPA grant proceeds.
Joe Ribsam, director of the Division of Children, Youth and Families, said once opened, the state could save $3 million a year in operating costs if the new facility is near an existing state complex, such as Hampstead Hospital or New Hampshire Hospital in Concord.
“Over the course of a few years, those savings could pay for the (state) cost of this new facility,” Ribsam said.
The Sununu Youth Services Center replaced the Youth Development Center with about 120 beds in 1993.
The number of residents housed has steadily dropped over time and currently averages about a dozen, officials said.
The YDC has been the target of a criminal investigation since 2019. Victims have brought allegations involving 150 staffers from 1960 to 2018.
Ten former workers at the YDC and one from a pretrial facility in Concord were charged with sexual assault or acting as accomplices in attacks on more than a dozen teenagers from 1994 to 2007.
While the cases go back as far as 1963, most took place during the 1990s.