CONCORD — The bid to legalize online gambling in support of scholarships for community college students was facing long odds Wednesday.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted, 20-0, recommending that the bill should die. It came a day after several representing charities had told the panel that legalizing online wagering by residents will siphon away millions that come to the nonprofits that benefit from gambling at 14 “charity casinos” across the state.