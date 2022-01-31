CONCORD — New Hampshire House Democratic leaders signaled that one of their own members should lose a committee seat after charges that lawmaker allegedly used a racial slur after a testy exchange with a Black activist.
The move came after a group of liberal advocates issued a stinging condemnation of State Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight, D-Manchester, accusing her of repeatedly using the “n” word referring to a Black community organizer who had testified at a public hearing on Jan. 21.
“Despite not using that hateful word at this young man directly, Rep. Klein-Knight crossed a line in aggressively using a word with such a horrible history to intimidate a Black constituent,” said the letter from a dozen leaders of the Black, Indigenous, People of Color community.
“This was only made worse when she defended her use of the word, despite his repeated asks for her to stop, and proceeded to call security on this same constituent. Not only did she verbally abuse him, but the representative put this young man’s safety at risk in a situation she started, continued, and escalated.”
In an unusual move Monday, House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton and his deputy, Nashua Rep. David Cote, urged House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, to take Klein-Knight off the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.
“It has come to our attention that Representative Klein-Knight used an indefensible racial slur when speaking to a BIPOC activist during legislative work earlier this month,” Cushing and Cote said in a statement.
“We are both shocked and deeply disappointed that a legislator would use this kind of inexcusable racist language.”
Defended herself on Twitter
Klein-Knight could not be reached for comment, but on the day of the incident, she defended her actions on social media.
“Today a national hate group showed up to testify. My chair was fair, diplomatic, & democratic. For these reasons I fear he will be stripped of his chairmanship. Strange times. I got followed and recorded by a progressive group yesterday for being a racist while around 100 white supremacists showed up for a succession (sic) bill,” Klein-Knight posted on her Twitter account on Jan. 21.
“While my track record and bills speak for themselves. Cancel culture is real and Democracy is dying. I love you all and I’m doing my best.”
A day later, Klein-Knight again appeared to refer to the dispute in another tweet.
“I was told by an ‘inclusive,’ progressive organization that I wasn’t really a minority because I get to hide behind the color of my skin,” she posted.
“Remind me how to hide from a gunman the next time one comes into a temple because I have white skin. This is exactly what antisemitism is.”
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said there was no excuse for Klein-Knight’s behavior.
“The accusations of blatant and violent racism that have been made against Rep. Klein-Knight are unbelievably appalling. If it was any other member, I would be incredulous at this accusation,” Osborne said.
“However, given Rep. Klein-Knight’s extreme track record, as made clear by the groups that have already cut ties with her, I am not. Her comments have no place in society.”