House Democrat collapsed, brought to local hospital
Buy Now

Medical personnel brought State Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, to Concord Hospital as a precaution after he briefly collapsed during a House session Thursday.

CONCORD — Emergency medical personnel brought an eight-term House Democrat to a local hospital as a precaution after he briefly collapsed during a House session Thursday.

According to colleagues, Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, choked on a cough drop while he had been following debate on a climate change bill.