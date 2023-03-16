House Democrat collapses, brought to hospital as precaution By Kevin Landrigan Union Leader Staff Kevin Landrigan Author email Mar 16, 2023 Mar 16, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Medical personnel brought State Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, to Concord Hospital as a precaution after he briefly collapsed during a House session Thursday. CONCORD — Emergency medical personnel brought an eight-term House Democrat to a local hospital as a precaution after he briefly collapsed during a House session Thursday.According to colleagues, Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, choked on a cough drop while he had been following debate on a climate change bill.Fellow legislators and House staff led by Sergeant-at-Arms J.B. Cullen rushed to assist Horrigan.House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, urged colleagues to “make way” for emergency personnel to reach him.Packard then called a recess of the House session for 20 minutes to allow time for first responders to evaluate Horrigan.“The House member was conscious and able to get back to his feet,” said House Information Officer Jennifer Tramp in a statement.“He was evaluated by our on-staff nurse in the anteroom. He was further evaluated by medics from the Concord Fire Department (and) he was transported to Concord Hospital.”A South Bend, Indiana native, Horrigan, 66, serves on the House Judiciary Committee.Last September, he narrowly survived a primary challenge when a recount ended with him four votes ahead of another Durham Democrat for the fourth and final seat representing his hometown. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennifer Tramp Sherman Packard Timothy Horrigan Kevin Landrigan Author email Follow Kevin Landrigan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY House Democrat collapses, brought to hospital as precaution Biden approves NH disaster from Dec. 22-25 storm, flooding DCYF, advocates oppose sweeping changes for new juvenile treatment center Old Man of Mountain Day bid stalls Postponed town meeting law born from state-towns dispute Sununu asks Biden to let state assist at northern border Load more {{title}} SPONSORED BY Most Popular House GOP leader quits post, citing 'vicious slander' from colleagues House GOP leader defends new tax on legal pot Spending, licensing advocates pick apart Sununu's budget plan Gun control bills defeated in House, Senate Sununu asks Biden to let state assist at northern border Sununu says hospital execs 'should be ashamed' over lack of mental health beds Expansion of EFAs clears NH House Postponed town meeting law born from state-towns dispute House GOP leader quits post, citing 'vicious slander' from colleagues (copy) Old Man of Mountain Day bid stalls Request News Coverage