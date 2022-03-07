CONCORD — House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton lost his battle with stage 4 prostate cancer, his top legislative team announced early Monday evening.
Last week, Cushing, 69, had stepped aside for a “temporary, medical leave of absence” after several close to the lawmaker confirmed he had been moved into hospice care.
Cushing had named his deputy, Nashua State Rep. David Cote, to replace him as acting leader of the Democratic caucus.
"He cannot be replaced. He was my friend before my leader and became family to me. I will miss him every day," Cote said in a statement issued by seven, top House Democrats.
While Cushing's family wanted to delay the official announcement until later Monday, close friends from both parties in the Legislature began learning many hours earlier that Cushing had died.
An unapologetic Liberal Democrat, Cushing was a prime mover behind many progressive legislative accomplishments from repealing the state’s death penalty, decriminalizing the use of marijuana, outlawing discrimination against transgender residents and legalizing same-sex marriage.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, had more than a two-decade warm relationship with Cushing.
“We agreed on very little, but I always liked Renny,” said Packard, 72. “He was old school, it was always about doing the best job we could up here, he never made it personal, always took the time to listen to your point of view.
“That’s a rare breed.”
Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, also paid tribute.
“I want to send my deepest condolences to Renny’s family. He was a tireless and passionate advocate for New Hampshire," Morse said.
"His service to the General Court made a real difference and he will be greatly missed."
Matt Simon, the former legislative director of the Marijuana Policy Project, also worked with Cushing on the law that gave medically-eligible patients access to marijuana for the treatment of chronic pain.
“He was an incredibly kind-hearted and thoughtful man, and passionately dedicated to public service. I feel very fortunate to have known him and worked with him,” Simon said.
During pandemic, fought for NH House remote access
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cushing and a group of Democratic lawmakers with serious ailments sued Packard in federal court to try to force House leaders to allow compromised lawmakers to attend House sessions remotely.
Cushing won a procedural victory on the matter, although any impact from this lawsuit is still awaiting a decision from the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, Mass.
Packard has called back the House to meet this Thursday at Representatives Hall for the first time in nearly two years.
In his last public statement about the policy late last month, Cushing condemned the move.
"Packing people into Representatives Hall like sardines with no mask or vaccination requirement or other prevention strategies is a disaster in the making," Cushing warned.
Democratic activist and radio talk show host Arnie Arnesen urged Packard to honor Cushing’s memory this week.
‘The N.H. speaker should allow 'any' N.H. legislator who needs to, to join the legislative sessions remotely. Perhaps the speaker could call it the Cushing Connection," Arnesen said.
“Renny lived trying to make that happen. Perhaps his death will inspire a sense of humanity & compassion."
Champion for minorities, social justice
House Democratic Floor Leader Manny Espitia said Cushing was a dedicated advocate for all minorities.
“He never shied away from a fight and worked tirelessly for our most vulnerable communities. I’m grateful to have been able to spend so much time with Renny and thank his family for sharing such an amazing soul with the Legislature," Espitia said.
"As he would always say to me, ‘Siempe Pa’lante’ (always forward)."
House Democratic Policy Leader Marjorie Smith of Durham found Cushing a trusted ally in all her own campaigns for abortion rights and social justice reforms.
“Renny devoted his life to making the world better. He chose to light a candle rather than curse the darkness. Now we must be brave and follow that flame,” Smith said.
A Portsmouth native and father of three, Cushing saw his schoolteacher father gunned down at his home in 1988 by Robert McLaughlin, an off-duty Hampton police officer.
The horrific experience moved Cushing to co-found Murder Victims’ Families for Human Rights and champion a 30-year campaign to repeal capital punishment here.
"He was a unique combination of kindness, warmth, authenticity, common sense, independence, strength; there really is nobody else quite like him,” recalled former Portsmouth Mayor Steve Marchand.
“He will be remembered fondly, and missed widely.”