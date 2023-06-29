House kills $200k landfill study after charges of improper influence
State Rep. Kelly Potenza, R-Rochester, was one of the leaders of a bipartisan coalition that convinced the House of Representatives to kill a landfill setback study after charges a trash company lobbyist had improper influence with state officials over the bill.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — In a condemnation of the political process, the New Hampshire House killed a $200,000 study into the proper separation between bodies of water and new landfills amid charges that a prominent trash company’s former lobbyist had influenced the final language.

The crushing 238-134 vote to reject a conference committee came after confirmation of contact that staffers with the Department of Environmental Services had with a past representative of Casella Waste Systems.