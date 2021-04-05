CONCORD -- One of the leading House budget writers pushed back against claims that its proposed spending plan shortchanges human services programs.
State Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said the current state budget, approved when Democrats were in control, increased state expenses for the Department of Health and Human Services by 17.4% in the first year.
“One of the first strategic decisions we undertook was how to get this sustainable growth under control,” Edwards said during a briefing Monday on its two-year, $13.6 billion spending plan.
Edwards said the proposed budget increases HHS state spending by 3.7% in the first year and 4.9% over the two-year cycle.
“This is a realistic budget. It has real growth in it, real priorities in it, and recognizes there is outstanding management in the department,” Edwards said.
Democratic leaders on the House Finance Committee said the proposed budget did not support $440,000 to increase enforcement against teen smoking and a homeless program for teens along with other spending requests.
“HB 1 underfunds the Department of Health and Human Services in many areas,” said Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, who had chaired the House Finance panel’s current budget.
The full House of Representatives will debate and vote on the budget when it meets Wednesday at the NH Sportsplex in Bedford.
The spending plan also contains other HHS back-of-the budget cuts.
One compels HHS management to cut state spending by $30 million in the first year, and by $20 million in the second.
“This says to the leadership in the Department of Health and Human Services, we trust you, we think you can make the responsible decisions,” Edwards said.
Vacant jobs erased
Another back-of-the-budget cut would save $22.7 million by eliminating 226 vacant positions contained in the proposal Gov. Chris Sununu presented last February.
Edwards noted the House budget would permit the agency to add 350 jobs above current levels, calling the reduction a “paper cut.”
One of the more controversial changes House Republicans made to Sununu’s budget was to require that providers such as Planned Parenthood of Northern New England would have to “physically and financially” separate other health services from their abortion clinics.
Planned Parenthood officials describe the change as a “gag rule” that could effectively force some of these providers out of business.
Edwards said one of the most bipartisan reforms his subcommittee made was the proposed closure of the Sununu Youth Services Center in the second year of the budget.
Edwards said when this detention complex for juvenile offenders was opened, it housed 144; today the census averages from 10 to 16 people.
The closure will save an estimated $12 million.
“We are going to have to force the hand of HHS to close the Sununu Center,” Edwards said.