Top House Republican defends new tax on legal pot
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn and inset, urged the House Ways and Means Committee to embrace the bill to legalize possession of marijuana for adults. Under the bill, the state would collect a 15% tax that cultivators would pay at the wholesale level.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The latest bipartisan bill to legalize the adult possession of marijuana creates a 15% tax on companies that cultivate cannabis.

The proposal, the subject of much discussion at a hearing Monday, shifts taxation from retail sales to wholesale.