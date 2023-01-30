Lawmakers consider setting vote recusal standard
A House committee considered legislation to spell out when lawmakers must recuse themselves from voting on an issue which poses a direct conflict of interest. Here, a large crowd gathered in the House chamber gallery last month.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CONCORD — A group of House Republican leaders seeks to close a gap in the state's ethics laws and spell out when lawmakers must recuse themselves from voting due to a conflict of interest.

New Hampshire has a state law regarding conflict of interest and legislators get a lengthy booklet on the state laws on the topic that includes ethics guidelines and a ban on gifts to legislators.