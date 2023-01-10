CONCORD — A trio of young House Republican leaders said Tuesday that a significant increase in existing candidate filing fees for major office would reduce the field to serious hopefuls who can build a campaign organization.
The bill would raise from $100 to $10,000 the primary filing fee for any candidate running for governor or U.S. Senate and from $50 to $5,000 for those running in either of the state’s two congressional districts.
The legislation (HB 116) would also dramatically increase from 100 to 25,000 the number of registered voters who would have to sign a petition if a candidate for governor or U.S. Senate wanted to avoid having to pay the filing fee. The petition requirement for congressional hopefuls would go from 50 to 12,500.
House Majority Floor Leader Joseph Sweeney, R-Salem, said higher fees could also generate enough income to help pay for the printing of ballots.
“This might cause a bit of sticker shock to you as I can understand that,” Sweeney told the House Election Laws Committee.
“One should be required to demonstrate a requisite basis of support for their candidacy.”
Sweeney said voters are often confused on primary day to learn that while only three or five candidates actively campaigned for an office, as many as 12 or more got their names on the ballot due to the low filing fee.
“Running for office is not a vanity project,” Sweeney said.
Would erase state rep filing fee
Filing fees for lower offices would remain the same, except it would eliminate the $2 fee to sign up to run for state representative. Sweeney said he would rather require House candidates to get signatures from five registered voters backing their decision to run.
Other sponsors of the bill are Reps. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, and Joe Alexander, R-Goffstown, chairmen of new House committees on housing and childcare, respectively.
Several House Democratic lawmakers opposed the bill, warning that it would send the wrong message to make ballot access harder in a state with high voter turnout that prides itself on welcoming little-known candidates to run for office.
“I don’t think there is a good reason for this,” said Rep. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham. “This would greatly increase the cost of entry.”
Sweeney pointed out the bill would still allow anyone to run a write-in campaign in the primary for free, and it does not raise filing fees for anyone running as a third-party candidate in the general election.
The filing fee to run for president in the first-in-the-nation primary would also remain at $1,000 under this bill.
“We are open to having the conversation on the (filing fee or petition) number we want to end up with that legislation,” Sweeney added.