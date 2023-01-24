CONCORD — House Republican leaders and fiscally conservative groups lobbied for another round of state tax cuts Tuesday while a leading Democrat proposed to cancel one, fearing financial fallout in the face of a possible economic recession.
House Majority Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, along with two other top Republicans, offered three plans to reduce state taxes by nearly $200 million over the next two years.
The option (HB 100) that gained the most support during more than three hours of public hearing Tuesday would speed up repeal of the state’s Interest and Dividends (I&D) Tax.
The state budget signed by Gov. Chris Sununu signed in 2021 phases out this 5% tax by Jan. 1, 2027.
The first cut -- down to 4% -- kicked in on Jan. 1.
This plan, from House Ways and Means Vice Chairman John Janigian, R-Salem, would repeal the I&D Tax by Jan. 1, 2024.
“We market ourselves as a no-income tax state, but we are doing it with an asterisk with an interest and dividends tax” on unearned income, Janigian said.
Tennessee, the only other state with an I&D tax, repealed it last year.
“We want to stop the out-migration of wealthy individuals from New Hampshire once they retire,” Janigian said.
Osborne’s bill (HB 133) would eliminate the 7% communication services tax that appears on all monthly phone bills and is levied on all two-person voice calls via landline or cellphones.
But Osborne said his $31 million tax cut bill was a “low priority” for him compared to getting rid of I&D more quickly.
“This is worst of all possible taxes in that it is a disincentive on savings,” Osborne said of the I&D Tax.
The future of these proposals is uncertain given that most House Democrats have opposed other tax cuts in previous years. Republicans have only a 201-197 advantage in the House.
The fiscally conservative Americans for Tax Reform (ATR), Americans For Prosperity (AFP) and Granite State Taxpayers (GST) all backed quicker I&D repeal.
“There’s a clear trend that people are moving from high-tax to no-tax states,” said Dennis Hull of ATR, who maintained that states such as Florida, Texas and South Carolina with zero tax on all income are attracting more high-income earners than New Hampshire.
The other tax cut bill (HB 15) heard Tuesday would shave the Business Enterprise Tax (BET) paid on a company’s wages, interest and dividends from 5.5% to 5% on Jan. 1, 2025.
Sponsoring Rep. Jeanine Notter, R-Merrimack, said her tax break would complete target rates that the GOP-led Legislature endorsed when it started a series of business tax cuts in 2015.
Greg Moore, AFP's state director, said since those business tax cuts began, New Hampshire's gross domestic product grew 46.9% from 2015 to 2021, the fastest rate of any New England state. Massachusetts' GDP grew by 34.1% over the same period.
Revenue warning
But Rep. Susan Almy, D-Lebanon, said that in the face of an economic slowdown, the state cannot afford the existing plan to repeal I&D tax, which will reduce state revenues by about $36 million in 2025 and $65 million in 2026.
Almy’s bill (HB 192) would raise the I&D tax back up to 5% while raising exemptions, which haven’t changed since 1976.
Her proposal would raise non-taxable income from $2,400 currently to $7,500, with higher amounts for those over 65, the disabled and blind ($11,000 for each, except for $14,500 for a senior who also is blind)
Almy estimated half of the people currently paying the I&D tax would be exempt with the higher thresholds.
Record federal stimulus grants helped create the record state budget surplus and mask spending demands that could grow during a recession, Almy warned.
“We need to be very careful. We are just (getting) out of the largest pot of federal funds ever dropped in our state and we have major unmet needs to maintain our services,” Almy said.
Former Democratic state Sen. Jeanne Dietsch of Peterborough cited a New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute report in 2021 that concluded the top 1% of income earners in the state get half of the benefit from eliminating the I&D Tax.
She insisted that the tax represented a “tiny” amount of money for the super-wealthy, but a major source of revenue for state government.
“Almost all of it is going to very wealthy people. If I have a $1 million stock portfolio and make 4% profit on it then, I’m paying 5% on that $40,000 income,” said Dietsch, a retired investor who sold a profitable robotics firm in 2010.
“That’s $2 (tax) on every $1,000 (of unearned income).”
Yet former state Rep. Patrick Abrami, R-Stratham, said speeding up repeal of the I&D tax would help raise collections from other existing taxes, such as corporate profits.
Abrami, a former vice chairman of House Ways and Means, said that given the current economic uncertainty, this panel should carefully choose tax cuts that most support the state’s existing revenue base.
“We have long maintained the I&D Tax is the worst tax we have had from a position of economics,” Abrami said.