CONCORD — The proposed redistricting plan of House Republicans makes good on the threat of some party leaders to make the First Congressional District a seat the GOP is far more likely to win in future elections.
The plan to be reviewed by the House Special Committee on Redistricting Thursday would move out of the First into the Second Congressional District the heavily-Democratic cities of Portsmouth, Rochester, Dover and Durham.
In turn, it moves some of the largest Republican towns from the 2nd into the 1st -- Salem, Hudson, Atkinson and Windham.
Other towns moving to the 2nd District are Wakefield, Brookfield, Middleton, Milton, Farmington, Barrington, Lee, Newington and New Castle, some of them Democratic-leaning communities.
If adopted, the new district would make it harder for Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., to win a third term should he decide to run in 2022.
The GOP map would certainly help ease the future election plans of Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., who is already serving her record, fifth term for a Democrat in the 2nd District.
The panel needs to balance the two districts since there are nearly 18,000 more residents in the 1st District.
The competing proposal offered by House Democrats also shared in documents between committee members makes only modest changes to the two districts.
House Republicans have offered no comment on their proposal they shared with Democrats on the panel late Wednesday afternoon.
A group of voting rights activists said its analysis concluded the GOP plan was partisan. They compared it to what Republicans did in 2010, creating a heavily-Democratic Executive Council district the width of New Hampshire in order to improve the changes of Republicans running in other council districts.
“The Republican proposal is the most significant change to the map in over 100 years, and similar to the 2010 Executive Council District 2, packs Democrats into District 2, making it not competitive for Republicans, and therefore leaving District 1 with a higher percentage of Republicans,” the Map-a-Thon Mapping and Technical Team said in a statement. “Such a map could stunt turnout in District 2, as overwhelmed Republican voters will see less incentive to vote.”
Currently, there are 17,945 more residents of the 1st District than the 2nd District.
GOP plan has 75 towns changing districts
The Map-a-Thon analysis concluded the GOP plan would move 75 towns and 365,703 people into a different district, which represents about a quarter of the state’s population.
According to the group, a total of only 22 towns had changed congressional districts in 140 years, from 1883 to 2022.
“This and other major changes suggest that the map may have been drawn with a goal of securing a partisan advantage,” said the statement from Brian Beihl, deputy director of Open Democracy Action.
The GOP plan has a difference of only 177 people between the two districts; House Democrats claimed their plan had a difference of 51 voters.
Right after Republicans took back control in the 2020 elections, Republican State Chairman Steve Stepanek said a top goal is to make the 1st District a GOP seat.
Ex-U.S. Rep. and former Manchester Mayor Frank Guinta was the last Republican to win in the 1st District in 2014; Democrats have won every other election in that district over the past decade.
Pappas said he would consider running for governor next year if the Republicans rigged redistricting.
Gov. Chris Sununu, who is strongly considering a U.S. Senate run next year, said he would veto any redistricting plan that was obvious gerrymandering and didn’t pass the “smell test.”
Craig Brown, executive director of the progressive, pro-Democratic nonprofit advocacy group Amplify New Hampshire, said in a statement the plan should be rejected.
““The map released tonight doesn’t ‘pass the smell test,’ doesn’t ‘look right’ and has ‘lines crossing all over.’ The Republican Legislature just proposed a map that goes ‘0 for3’ on Governor Sununu’s own benchmarks — and he should immediately make clear that he’ll veto this gerrymandered map that serves GOP politicians, not Granite Staters who deserve fair representation in Congress,” Brown said.
Amplify has spent more than $1 million on TV ads attacking Sununu.
In two straight years, Sununu vetoed bills to create an independent redistricting commission to redraw the maps. In those vetoes, Sununu said the Legislature represents the people in this process.
The leading House Democrat on the redistricting panel slammed the plan.
“This year, Republicans in the legislature are throwing out all pretenses of competitiveness, fairness, and respect for democracy in an all-out effort to rig elections,” said Rep. David Cote, D-Nashua.
“Governor Sununu must stand up to the extremists in his party and make clear that he will veto this egregious proposal. The independence of the Live Free or Die state hangs in the balance.”