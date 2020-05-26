CONCORD — A revolt Tuesday by minority Republicans in the New Hampshire House of Representatives has threatened to send a few hundred bills down to defeat this spring.
The State House has been in shutdown for more than two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This meant all the usual deadlines for the House and State Senate to finalize their own work for the 2020 session have now passed.
When the House returns for a session June 11 on the campus of the University of New Hampshire, the first order of business will be to try and adopt new deadlines to keep all those bills alive.
This will require a two-thirds vote.
House Republicans met in a teleconference caucus and decided it would not vote to extend those deadlines, according to Republican Leader Dick Hinch of Merrimack.
The House GOP leader accused top Democrats of not involving the minority in planning for the rest of the session.
"We absolutely agree that the House needs to get back to work, and we want to get back to work, but the consensus opinion was that unless the Democrat leadership team in the House opens up their closed decision making process, Republicans will be reluctant to enable the rule changes needed to move forward," Hinch said.
"Democrats have politicized this crisis on a regular basis, and without transparency, we can only assume they are not acting in good faith.”
A short time later Tuesday, House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, called the House GOP protest "outrageous." He warned voters will hold Republican lawmakers accountable if they follow through on this threat.
"As speaker, not a week has gone by where I have not been in touch with a member of the minority leadership team and for them to suggest otherwise is preposterous and an outright lie," Shurtleff said.
"To me it is outrageous when our state is facing a pandemic for us to abandon our important work. We will still show up on June 11 in an effort to do the people's work despite their unprecedented action. If House Republican leadership chooses to sit back and prevent the legislative process from moving forward they can do it in public for everyone to see.”
Gov. Chris Sununu, a two-term Republican, said he's stayed out of this dispute because lawmakers must set their own rules.
"Obviously leadership has to come to some consensus. I am really not involved in those discussions at all," Sununu said.