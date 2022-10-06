House GOP blames Biden for soaring energy prices
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and other House Republican leaders said Biden administration policies led to high energy prices. Here, Gov. Chris Sununu announced last summer a proposal to give nearly all electric ratepayers a $100 credit to offset higher rates. Sherman's GOP leadership adopted last month instead targeted electric and home heating for families making 60-to-75% of the median family income in the state. 

CONCORD — The Biden administration’s opposition to more domestic energy production is to blame for the spike in energy prices in New Hampshire, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said during a press conference Thursday.

Packard said his House Republican leadership team is working on a series of “concrete solutions” for the 2023 session to deal with this problem, but he declined to identify them.