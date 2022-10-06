CONCORD — The Biden administration’s opposition to more domestic energy production is to blame for the spike in energy prices in New Hampshire, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said during a press conference Thursday.
Packard said his House Republican leadership team is working on a series of “concrete solutions” for the 2023 session to deal with this problem, but he declined to identify them.
“We are not going to get into specifics right now,” Packard told reporters. “We are going to actively seek solutions that will help.”
House Science Technology and Energy Committee Chairman Michael Vose, R-Epping, said ramping up more use of renewables such as solar would lead to even higher prices.
“We are not going to replace it with renewable energy because it is extremely expensive,” Vose said. “It costs a tremendous amount to build solar farms to capture electricity.”
State Rep. Kat McGhee, D-Hollis, said GOP legislative leaders abandoned the renewable energy goals adopted under former Democratic Gov. John Lynch that would have put New Hampshire on a path to more diversity and stable prices.
“What we were trying to do was integrate renewable, sustainable local energy into our portfolio so we had a hedge against higher fossil fuel prices,” McGhee said. “They abandoned it and now we’re in this mess.”
Democratic legislative leaders claim Gov. Chris Sununu’s vetoes of legislation to make more use of renewables played a role.
“This was all about defending fossil fuels. That’s their solution,” said Rep. Peter Somssich, D-Portsmouth, the ranking Democrat on Vose’s committee.
Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley said voters would hold the GOP accountable for the energy price crisis.
“With 32 days until the election, Republicans are in the midst of a power outage of ideas, faced with multiple charges that these dim bulbs have done nothing to stop the shocking increases in electricity rates across the state, and today’s static performance has done nothing to change that,” Buckley said. “Voters are ready to pull the plug on these Republicans in November.”
Sununu said those vetoes avoided “millions” in subsidies for renewables that would have been passed on to other consumers and taxpayers.
All four, major electric utilities in New Hampshire have gotten regulatory approval to raise their purchase power costs by more than 100% through next spring.
Maine, Vermont rate hikes much smaller
Green Mountain Power, the largest utility in Vermont, raised its power cost on Oct. 1 by only 2.3%.
Versant Power, one of Maine’s leading utilities, got approval to raise its purchase power rate next year by 32%. This translates to $13 a month for the average customer.
Vose said both Maine and Vermont have ample supplies of hydropower while the opposition of North Country residents led to New Hampshire officials abandoning the Northern Pass project that would have brought hydro from Quebec through the state.
“That (hydropower) is an alternative we should be looking at in the future to bring more energy into New England,” Vose said.
Rep. Michael Harrington, R-Strafford, said regulators set these rates in Vermont and Maine before the big increase in the cost of natural gas and predicted electric rates in Massachusetts would go up higher than New Hampshire’s.
“This is a regional problem and no one state has a better system than the other,” Harrington said.
High energy prices remains one of the top issues for voters according to independent polls.
Packard said he hosted this event to explain why the Legislature last month passed a record, $42 million to make more families eligible for electric and home heating assistance.
“We had to do this because of the failed policies coming out of Washington, D.C.,” Packard said.
Vose said one reform that will gain traction next year is incentives for biomass plants to burn wood chips that generate electricity.
“We would not be in favor of any policy that would increase ratepayer or taxpayer subsidies for biomass plants but in this (high-energy price) environment, we think it is possible as long as those rates are just and reasonable,” Vose said.
In 2019, Sununu vetoed legislation to give permanent subsidies for the Burgess Biomass plant in Berlin.
Last May, he signed a bill to let that subsidy continue for another year.
But Sununu said last week he would oppose continuing biomass subsidies and that any move towards more renewals must be a “balanced” approach.
Making use of offshore wind and next generation nuclear power plants should be part of the mix but these are sources that are years away from becoming a reality, Harrington said.
Last week a Department of Energy study concluded subsidies for solar power raised the electric rates for other customers by about 1% a year.